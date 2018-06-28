Philadelphia to hold free World Cup watch party in Fairmount Park

This summer, Philly has embraced soccer fandom.

On Saturday, June 30, Philadelphians can view the Uruguay v. Portugal match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on the big screen at the Dell Music Center in East Fairmount Park.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation (PPR) will host the free watch party, which will feature giveaways, the sale of food and beverages, and the coming together of soccer fans of all ages. The event will conclude Immigrant Heritage Month, which the city and nation celebrates in June to recognize its immigrant population.

The Dell Music Center, the city’s open-air amphitheater at 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive, can hold almost 6,000 visitors, including its lawn area. PPR encourages attendees to arrive for the match around 1 p.m., an hour before game time.

The Philadelphia International Unity Cup is encouraging fans to show up for the match, sharing on its Facebook page that the number 7, 39, 54, 32 and 61 SEPTA buses all stop about three blocks from the Dell Music Center. The community can RSVP and share the watch party event on Facebook here.

Continuing its true international football spirit, Philadelphia will hold its third annual Unity Cup beginning with its group round on Aug. 3. The tournament features 52 teams of footballers representing their native countries, with 11 new teams playing this year including Peru, Belize and El Salvador. The tournament follows the same style as the FIFA World Cup with its initial group stage followed by Round of 16 knockout matches.

The tournament is presented by Goya and the city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, and games will be played and open to the public at local parks across Philadelphia with the help of PPR. Mayor Jim Kenney created the event in 2016 with what the tournament said was a “massively successful” inaugural year. The mayor drew teams to determine the first round of matches on June 7, kicking off Immigrant Heritage Month. The full schedule and locations of first-round matches can be viewed here.