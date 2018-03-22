Argentine soccer great Rene Houseman dies

Rene "el Loco" Houseman, a member of the Argentina squad that won the 1978 World Cup, died Thursday in Buenos Aires of tongue cancer. He was 64.

Domestically, Houseman led Huracan for most of the 1970s, scoring 108 goals in 266 matches for the Buenos Aires club.

Born in the northern province of Santiago del Estero, he grew up supporting Club Atletico Excursionistas, based in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, and played in the Excursionistas youth divisions before turning pro with Defensores de Belgrano.

His 1973-1980 tenure with Huracan was followed by stints with River Plate, Chile's Colo Colo and Independiente.

Houseman retired while playing for his beloved Excursionistas.

"It is with great sadness that we report the death of Rene Orlando Houseman," Excursionistas said on its Twitter account. "Words fall short. We join family and friends in this sorrowful time."

Independiente, on its Twitter account, said: "We profoundly regret the death of Rene Houseman, a member of our championship team in the 1984 Libertadores Cup, and a legend of Argentine sports. Soccer will miss you, Loco. Forever."

The Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) said last October that Houseman, who had been diagnosed with tongue cancer, was "going through bad times," and that the institution would ensure he had "all the necessary means to receive treatment."

Houseman was capped 55 times for the national team and scored 13 goals.

