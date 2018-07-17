Argentine bull dubbed Mbappé in honor of French soccer star

Mbappé, a 22-month-old bull weighing 920 kg (2,028 lbs) named after the young French national soccer team star a day after they won the World Cup, was the first specimen to enter Argentina's 132nd Livestock, Agriculture and Industry Expo on Monday.

The bull - which was described as a "moderately-sized" animal with "high breed quality" during the show's opening event - hails from the Curaco farm, owned by rancher Luciano Trappa.

"In this year of World Cup passion, we want to honor the figure of the winning national team," he said of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappé, who won Best Young Player at the world soccer tournament.

The rancher also alluded to the "effort, sacrifice, dedication and work it takes to make it to Palermo (the Buenos Aires neighborhood that hosts the livestock show)."

Ramon Gallarini, the head of the ranch's pedigree stock, called the bull a "very beefy Angus."