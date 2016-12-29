All futbolistas go to Heaven

With all the heartbreaking news surrounding last month’s Champecoense plane crash in Medellin, Colombia, the team has found a way to turn tragedy into a true fairytale story.

In the team’s monthly magazine, the Brazilian club decided to publish a fairytale to explain to the younger fans what happened in Colombia. The fairytale is called “Era uma vez” or “Once upon a time”. The storyline is that the futbollers were invited to play a match in heaven.

The marketing manager of Champecoense, Alessandra Lara Zuanazzi Seidel had the idea after a conversation with her son explaining the tragedy. This helped her create a story that can help children cope with the loss. After a discussion with co-workers, she decided to publish it.

“We wanted to move away from the tragedy a bit and honor all the victims in a proper way,” she continued, “If the accident is difficult for us to understand, imagine for kids how hard it must be.”

The team wanted to tell the story from a different point of view. Their hope was that all the empathy that the team had put in practice to write the fictional tale would embrace the soul of the readers, fans, friends and family of the players who are no longer here.

The tale was published on their social media site with an explanation on why they were publishing this latest edition. The Facebook post was shared by over 3,100 users and has more than 1,000 comments.

One touching comment said, “Our heroes turned up in eternity and eternal is the emptiness left by all of them in our hearts. Each Champecoense lost someone loved and next to their heart. A neighbor, a friend, a relative. The only thing we can do is remember them as persons who loved a lot what they did. They are champions and as champions they will always be remembered.”