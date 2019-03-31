Warming souls and hearts through the power of generosity

Dozens of chefs from around Philadelphia came to the Lowes Hotel March 29th to showcase their best dishes and support an important cause. The Garces Foundation holds this annual benefit to help immigrant families and communities have access to resources in health, education, and nutrition.

The foundation began in memory of a young man named Felipe who back in 2010 worked as a butcher with the Garces group. Suffering from thyroid cancer, his health over the years deteriorated. By the time he was given access to proper medical attention, it was too late. This propelled Dr. Beatriz Garces to support the immigrant community and their access to resources needed to live healthy, educated, nutritious lives.

You walk into the Regency Ballroom and immediately you're at a crossroads. Should I try the Spring Vegetable Crostini from Fiore Fine Foods? But wait, there's the mouthwatering Cadilac Burger from P. J. Clarke's. No worries. You can try them both and still explore the other unique foods. With the meals, beers, and cocktails all made locally, it is one of Philadelphia's premier food events over the past several years. During the evening of food, music and silent auctions, a bidding war broke out for the opportunity to have a full-course meal cooked by the Iron Chef himself. After a back and forth volley of bids, one person, and nine of his friends, won the culinary opportunity of a lifetime.

Romulo Diaz, Vice President and General Counsel of PECO, Priscilla Jimenez of Kline and Specter, and Javier Suarez, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce were in attendance. Greg DeShields, Director of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tom Love, Director of Business development at Policy Map, Inc. and David Maser, Board Chair of the Garces foundation were also part of the festivities.

