The power of Hispanic owned businesses in force during the 2019 GPHCC Alegria Ball & Excelencia Hispanic Business Awards

The Lucy located in downtown Philadelphia hosted the 2019 GPHCC Alegria Ball and Excelencia Hispanic Business Awards

Two individuals were recognized for their work in the professional and business fields and one for their lifelong commitment to the Latino community

The Lucy located in downtown Philadelphia hosted the 2019 GPHCC Alegria Ball
The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrated their annual Alegria Ball and Excelencia Hispanic Business Awards at the Lucy February 23. An Oscar-like atmosphere is felt once you enter into the ballroom. But this is not about who wins best actor or actress. These are individuals who are honored for dedicating their time and efforts to uplift a business, a community - a culture.

This years event honored Dr. Damian Fernandez as Hispanic Professional of the Year for his outstanding work while serving as chancellor at Penn State University in Abington. Nicolle Marquis, Founder of Marquis and Co. was awarded Hispanic Business of the Year for her fast growing vegan restaurants, which include the popular HipCity Veg. The Honorable Nelson Diaz was given the Keynote Award for all of his accomplishments and accolades he has received during the course of his career.

Hundreds of guests came show praise to the awardees as well as connect with old friends and possibly new business partners. Among those in attendance were Mayor Jim Kenney, Counsel for PECO Romulo Diaz, Tiffany Tavarez of Wells Fargo and Ron Wonderling , President and CEO of The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Adonis Banegas of Concilio, Anastasia Zuccaro, Vice President of Einstein Medical Center and Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez also attended the festivities.

For more upcoming events happening throughout the Philadelphia region, go to www.aldianews.com

 


President/CEO Jennifer Rodriguez and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Javier Suarez Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Jorge Cardona, Yeni Toro Go
Damian Fernandez, Julian Fernandez, Moira Baylson
Jamie Christinzio, Jimmy Contreras
Janis Campbell, Nancy Olewnik
Max Tabak, Graham Phillips
Pedro Ramos, Mayor Jim Kenney, Mario Zacharjasz
Gregory L. DeShields, Lou Rodriguez, Jennifer Rodriguez, Tom Love
The 2019 Allegria Ball was held at the Lucy in downtown Philadelphia February 23rd.
Lisa Crum, Adonis Banegas, Julie Avalos
Kristin & Rob Wonderling, Varsovia Fernandez
Hosts of the 2019 Alegria Ball, Brian Mendoza and Alondra Anaya show off their tango skills to the audience
Dr. Damian Fernandez wins the Hispanic Professional of the Year during the 2019 Alegria Ball
Nicole Marquis, founder of Marquis & Co. took home the award for Hispanic Business of the Year during the 2019 Alegria Ball
Counsel for PECO Romulo Diaz accepts the Keynote Award on behalf of the honorabe Nelson Diaz during the 2019 Alegria Ball

 

 

