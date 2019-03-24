Destination: Sevilla, Spain

The Pan American Academy Charter School entertains the audience with a flamenco performance Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News

Congreso de Latinos Unidos celebrates its annual gala exploring the charm and beauty of Andalucia's capital city.

by Peter Fitzpatrick
The Bellevue in Center City Philadelphia transformed into a scene out of Sevilla, Spain as part of Congreso's Gala Latina held Saturday March 23. The organization is entering into its 41st year of operation supporting thousands of families within North Philadelphia.

Some of the festivities included salsa lessons, a flamenco performance by the Pan American Academy Charter School and a silent auction with the proceeds to providing families with services such as education, workforce development, health, housing and parenting. Congreso was recently named one of the Top Workplaces in 2019 by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Among those in attendance were the President & CEO of PECO, Mike Innocenzo, President & CEO of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Dr.Stephen Klasko as well as councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez. Philadelphia DHS Commissioner Cynthia Figueroa, Reverend Luis Cortes, President & CEO of Esperanza and Director of Human Recources for the City of Philadelphia, Pedro Rodriguez.

2019 Congreso Gala Latina - Sevilla Spain


Congreso's Annual Gala Latina took place at the Bellevue hotel in Philadelphia Saturday March 23. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Reverend Luis Cortes, Jr., Reverend Danny Cortes
Cynthia Figueroa, Carolina Cabrera DiGiorgio
Valerie Nava, Brittani Shields
Dr. Bonnie Camarda, Ken Trujillo
Jose Sosa, Lisa Pasquin, Brian Denoian, Pedro Rodriguez
Raquel M. Arredondo, Natily Santos, Andres Bisono Leon
Miguel Martinez-Valle, Alondra Anaya
Viviana Campos, Daniel Estrada
Robert Rose, Lynetter Perez, Jennifer Rodriguez, Fernando Mendez
Amaris, Padgett, Sulaih Picorelli
Hector Serrano, Lilibeth Ramirez
Deija Delgado, Jessica DeJesus
Mike Innocenzo, President & CEO, PECO
Colleen Wyse & Dr. Stephen Klasko, President & CEO, Thomas Jefferson University
Flamenco performance by the Pan American Academy Charter School
A silent auction was held during the gala with proceeds benefiting the community through education, health and other services
Cynthia Figueroa, Joanna Otero-Cruz, Dr. Bonnie Camarda, Maria Quinones-Sanchez
Mike Innocenzo, Jennifer Rodriguez, Romulo Diaz, Dennis James

 

