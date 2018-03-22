SEPTA will end token sales on April 30

For SEPTA tokens, the end is near.

On April 30, SEPTA will end token sales at all SEPTA-operated locations, according to a statement from the transit authority. SEPTA is urging customers to make the switch to its new payment method, SEPTA Key.

"SEPTA Key cards will continue to be free with the purchase of a transit pass or when loading Travel Wallet funds through April 30, with the planned $4.95 new card fee going into effect in May," the statement reads.

SEPTA will accept tokens "for the foreseeable future," so customers will continue to be able to use tokens they have already purchased. However, the value of these tokens can also be loaded onto Key cards.

"Tokens will continue to be sold in bulk to social service agencies beyond April 30, as work continues to implement a new method for these organizations to provide SEPTA fares to their clients," according to the statement. "Third-party retailers will also continue to sell tokens to the general public beyond April 30."

SEPTA began phasing out token sales at SEPTA-operated locations in January, beginning with ceasing sales at cashiers’ booths then by removing vending machines at the Market-Frankford and Broad

Street Line stations. Token sales will cease at Regional Rail stations, bus districts and SEPTA sales offices throughout March and April.

“The end of token sales represents a major step forward in the implementation of the SEPTA Key,” SEPTA General Manager Jeffrey D. Knueppel said in the statement. “For customers who are still using tokens or other legacy fare products, now is a great time to move to the future of fare payment with the SEPTA Key.”

