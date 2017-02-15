Say goodbye to LOVE

Take your pictures today while you still can. The iconic Love statue will disappear until Summer 2017.

The City of Philadelphia’s Public Art Program will remove Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculpture (1976) for restoration, before it’s returned to the LOVE Park also known as John F. Kennedy Plaza.

The last day the statue will be available for photos is today, February 14th.

Mostly due for a paint job, the conservators will strip the paint once it is moved off-site.

Set for the long haul, the anti-corrosion primer will be applied and the new coat of paint will be replied in the same red, blue and green fashion.

“Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE sculpture was last refurbished in 1998 and is again in need of a full conservation treatment,” said Margot Berg, Public Art Director of the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. “As stewards of this beloved symbol of Philadelphia, we look forward to its return to public view at JFK Plaza, within sight of LOVE’s new companion piece by Indiana, AMOR, at Sister Cities Park.”