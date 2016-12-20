Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017 Class

Among this year’s inductees are Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez. Nile Rodgers will receive as well the Award for Musical Excellence.

These artists where chosen between 19 nominees trough a system of votes that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation carries out. The eligible artists must have an album or a single that is at least 25 years old.

This time, bands such as Yes, will be induced 26 years after being eligible. The event has the tradition to reunite bands after a long time on hold. In Journey’s case, it would be the first time in 25 years that the band would play with Steve Perry. For Yes, it would be the first time in 12 years and the idea has not been dismissed.

On her side, Joan Baez – who has never been considered a Rock and Roll artist – has been one of the first female songwriters, trendsetter in the revolution of folk music, and a direct influence in the transformation of the genre in the early 1960s.

Ahmet Ertegun created the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in 1983 and it’s located in Cleveland, the city where the term “rock and roll” was coined at the beginning of the 1950s. It was conceived as a museum-type organization to safeguard the history of the most popular genre in music history.

The 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place April 7, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.