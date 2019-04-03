Rita Moreno receives the Peabody Career Achievement Award

Rita Moreno is adding another achievement to her list after being named the recipient of the Peabody Career Achievement Award. She is only the second person to receive this award, succeeding Carol Burnett.

“The honor is reserved for individuals whose work and commitment to electronic media has left an indelible mark on the field”, according to the award website.

Moreno is the first Latina to gain “PEGOT” status, meaning that she received a Peabody, an Emmy (2), a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. There are only two other people that have achieved PEGOT status: Mike Nichols and Barbra Streisand.

Moreno was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, and had her first role on Broadway by the age of 13. In 1961, she played the role of Anita in “West Side Story,” which gained her an Academy Award for “Best Supporting Actress.” She can also be seen in “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952), “The King and I” (1956), “The Electric Company” (1971),”The Ritz” (1976), and “The Muppet Show” (1976).

Moreno’s most recent role is Lydia in the Netflix series, “One Day at a Time,” which was nominated for a Peabody Award in 2017. She will also be working as an executive producer and actress in Steven Spielberg’s remake of ‘West Side Story,” which is expected to be released later this year.

Moreno shared an article about the announcement and wrote, “So proud to be the first Latino recipient.”

So proud to be the first Latino recipient. https://t.co/U7H5gluFgr — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) March 28, 2019

Some of her other recognitions include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Arts, and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

Jeffrey P. Jones, the executive director of Peabody Awards, commented on Moreno’s accomplishments and expertise.

“Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has not only broken barriers, but whose career continues to thrive six-plus decades after her acting debut,” Jones said. “We are delighted to celebrate her many contributions to entertainment and media, as well as her passion for children’s programming and important social issues.”

The 87-year-old actress, singer, and dancer will be recognized on May 18 at Peabody’s annual gala in New York City.