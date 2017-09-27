Residente tops list of Latin Grammy with nine nominations

Puerto Rican artist Residente goes into the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards with nine nominations, more than any of his rivals, the Latin Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

Following the founder of Calle 13 is Maluma with seven nominations, Shakira with six, and Kevin Jimenez ADG, Juanes and Mon Laferte with five chances each.

The Latin Grammys, the most prestigious prizes for the best Latin music, will be awarded next Nov. 16 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in las Vegas.

Luis Fonsi, Vicente Garcia, Nicky Jam, Natalia Lafourcade, Danay Suarez, Daddy Yankee, Rafa Arcaute and Tom Coyne will make up, for their part, the pack of artists with four nominations each.

Ruben Blades with Roberto Delgado & Orchestra ("Salsa Big Band"), Antonio Carmona ("Obras Son Amores"), Vicente Garcia ("A la Mar"), Nicky Jam ("Fenix"), Juanes ("Mis Planes Son Amarte"), Mon Laferte ("La Trenza"), Natalia Lafourcade ("Musas"), Residente ("Residente"), Shakira ("El Dorado") and Danay Suarez ("Palabras Manuales") are all in the running for a Latin Grammy Album of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Ruben Blades ("La Flor de la Canela"), Jorge Drexler ("El Surco"), Alejandro Fernandez ("Quiero que Vuelvas"), Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee ("Despacito"), Juanes with Kali Uchis ("El Ratico"), Mon Laferte with Juanes ("Amarrame"), Maluma ("Felices los 4"), Ricky Martin with Maluma ("Vente Pa'Ca"), Residente ("Guerra") and Shakira with Maluma ("Chantaje") will compete for Record of the Year.

Mon Laferte featuring Juanes ("Amarrame"), Shakira and Maluma ("Chantaje"), Descemer Bueno and Melendi ("Desde que Estamos Juntos"), Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ("Despacito"), Ricardo Arjona (Ella), Maluma ("Felices los 4"), Residente ("Guerra"), Diana Fuentes and Tommy Torres ("La Fortuna"), Natalia Lafourcade ("Tu Si Sabes Quererme") and Ricky Martin with Maluma ("Vente Pa'Ca") will all vie for Song of the Year, described as a songwriter's award.

Best New Artist is the next Latin Grammy on the honors list, and this year will be a contest pitting Paula Arenas, CNCO, Vicente Garcia, Martina la Peligrosa, Mau and Ricky, Rawayana, Sofia Reyes, Rosalia, Danay Suarez and Sebastian Yatra against one another, and may the best artist win.