Advertisement

Residente tops list of Latin Grammy with nine nominations

by Andrea Rodes
 09/27/2017 - 06:42
in
Puerto Rican artist Residente, speaks during an event in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 1, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Thais Llorca

Puerto Rican artist Residente, speaks during an event in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 1, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Thais Llorca

Residente tops list of Latin Grammy with nine nominations

Following the founder of Calle 13 is Maluma with seven nominations, Shakira with six. The Latin Grammys, the most prestigious prizes for the best Latin music, will be awarded next Nov. 16. 


By EFE
September 27, 2017

Puerto Rican artist Residente goes into the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards with nine nominations, more than any of his rivals, the Latin Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

Following the founder of Calle 13 is Maluma with seven nominations, Shakira with six, and Kevin Jimenez ADG, Juanes and Mon Laferte with five chances each.

The Latin Grammys, the most prestigious prizes for the best Latin music, will be awarded next Nov. 16 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in las Vegas.

Luis Fonsi, Vicente Garcia, Nicky Jam, Natalia Lafourcade, Danay Suarez, Daddy Yankee, Rafa Arcaute and Tom Coyne will make up, for their part, the pack of artists with four nominations each.

Ruben Blades with Roberto Delgado & Orchestra ("Salsa Big Band"), Antonio Carmona ("Obras Son Amores"), Vicente Garcia ("A la Mar"), Nicky Jam ("Fenix"), Juanes ("Mis Planes Son Amarte"), Mon Laferte ("La Trenza"), Natalia Lafourcade ("Musas"), Residente ("Residente"), Shakira ("El Dorado") and Danay Suarez ("Palabras Manuales") are all in the running for a Latin Grammy Album of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Ruben Blades ("La Flor de la Canela"), Jorge Drexler ("El Surco"), Alejandro Fernandez ("Quiero que Vuelvas"), Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee ("Despacito"), Juanes with Kali Uchis ("El Ratico"), Mon Laferte with Juanes ("Amarrame"), Maluma ("Felices los 4"), Ricky Martin with Maluma ("Vente Pa'Ca"), Residente ("Guerra") and Shakira with Maluma ("Chantaje") will compete for Record of the Year.

Mon Laferte featuring Juanes ("Amarrame"), Shakira and Maluma ("Chantaje"), Descemer Bueno and Melendi ("Desde que Estamos Juntos"), Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ("Despacito"), Ricardo Arjona (Ella), Maluma ("Felices los 4"), Residente ("Guerra"), Diana Fuentes and Tommy Torres ("La Fortuna"), Natalia Lafourcade ("Tu Si Sabes Quererme") and Ricky Martin with Maluma ("Vente Pa'Ca") will all vie for Song of the Year, described as a songwriter's award.

Best New Artist is the next Latin Grammy on the honors list, and this year will be a contest pitting Paula Arenas, CNCO, Vicente Garcia, Martina la Peligrosa, Mau and Ricky, Rawayana, Sofia Reyes, Rosalia, Danay Suarez and Sebastian Yatra against one another, and may the best artist win. 

ALSO LISTED IN
Local
TAGS
Latin grammy
Residente
Puerto Rican music
puerto rico
Despacito

What do you think about this story?

More in Culture

Paulinho Moska, Skank, Arawato, La Portuaria, Burning. 
Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week
The murals in the Polyforum Cultural by famed Mexican painter David Alfaro Siqueiros, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mexico City Culture Secretariat
Famous Mexico City murals to be fully restored
A photograph showing Trigidia Gimenez, considered the largest producer of cañahua in Bolivia, explaining the grain's benefits in the city of El Alto, Bolivia, on Sept. 14, 2017. EFE/Martin Alipaz
Is Cañahua the new Quinoa?
Fotografía cedida por la Familia OíCadiz hoy, martes 12 de septiembre de 2017, de un detalle del mural de Fountain Valley de Sergio OíCadiz Moctezuma, parte de la exposición "Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA", en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.). EFE/Familia OíCadiz
A New Exhibition in Los Angeles Celebrates the Power of Latino Art