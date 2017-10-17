Remembering Selena

Selena Quintanilla - better known as Selena - joins Dolores del Rio, Gilberto Bosques Saldívar, Juana Paula Manso, Carmen Miranda and Chava Flores in the list of Latinos honored by Google through its doodle, image that frames the most used web browser.

This little tribute has been a warm embrace for millions of fans who keep alive the musical legacy of the American star of Mexican descent, who not only became the voice of Latin music in the United States but also a businesswoman, model, actress and designer who passed away at the height of her professional career.

Google has taken seized this October 17 to recall the release of her first album Selena, 28 years ago, which featured songs like My Love, Sukiyaki, Contigo Quiero Estar, No te Vayas and Besitos. This was her entrance ticket to the entertainment industry and, in a short time, to stardom.

The idea of a Selena doodle was first submitted two years ago by Perla Campos, Global Marketing Lead for Google Doodles, who “considered the singer a role model”: “This is someone I looked up to my entire life and I wanted to create something special”, said Campos in an interview with Billboard Magazine.

When they asked for suggestions for doodles in her work, Campos didn’t hesitate to suggest the Tex-Mex queen. "I grew up as the daughter of a Mexican immigrant single mom living in a small (primarily white) town outside of Fort Worth, Texas," she explains. "There were always two women who taught me I could do anything and be anything I set my mind to: my mom and Selena. Selena has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," reflected the supervisor, echoing the void of representation that so many immigrants live in the United States.

Her work consisted in collaborating "directly" with the family of Selena Quintanilla to gather enough information and make a brief tribute to the singer who died on March 31, 1993 in the hands of a fanatic.

In the animation, she remembers the beginning of her career, her close relationship with her family and her take off as a star, through a video of just over a minute and a half.

According to Forbes, Quintanilla’s sister and drummer, Suzette, stated, “what a great way to celebrate an icon. I think it will bring great joy to all her fans that follow her and look up to her as a role model. Selena would be so excited. It’s such an honor”.

When asked during the interview what message this Doodle could be sending in today's political climate, especially considering the current debate around DACA and the young immigrants in the US, Campos' response was: "Selena was always about transcending boundaries, and for someone who has such a powerful story to be featured on the homepage of Google—a search engine that connects people the way she connected people--that is such a beautiful thing. Featuring an immigrant woman should not be political, it should be celebrated."

At the same time, Google has also made public a collection of images in high resolution of the Texan singer, who remains immovable in the collective memory of the Latin Americans.