Racist Comments at a JCPenney

A woman goes into a racist tirade while waiting in line at a cash register in a Louisville, Kentucky JCPenney after two Latina customers in front of her purchased extra items at the last minute. Another customer, who saw the whole situation, recorded and posted the incident on Facebook.

Once the video was made and placed online, it wound up getting more than six million views in less than a day. In the video, the woman is shown telling customers to “go back to whatever the F@#! You come from, lady,” she continued, “You’re a nobodies. Just because you come from another country, it don’t make you nobody. You’re nobody, as far as I’m concerned. You’re probably on welfare. The taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff."

The video ends with the woman telling the two customers to speak English and if they don’t know it they should learn it. After seeing the video, Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher went on twitter to express his disappointment and offer an apology to the two women who were treated in a “horrible way”.

In a series of tweets, Fischer wrote, “As a country of immigrants, we must understand we only move forward through peace, acceptance and embracing those who are different from us.” Officials at Jefferson Mall, where the incident took place, are looking for the public’s help in finding the victims so they can give them a formal apology and a full refund on their purchases.

In a statement they said, “Jefferson Mall strives to create a comfortable and convenient experience for all of our guests, and we absolutely do not condone this type of behavior.” JCPenney also reiterated that they do not tolerate this type of behavior in its stores. The woman who sparked this racist outburst is facing a lifetime ban from the Jefferson Mall.