Politics and Comic Books Collide
From Congresswoman to comic books, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making headlines
On Jan. 3, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) became a member of the House of Representatives. She is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress, where she represents the 14th district of New York. During her short time in office, Ocasio-Cortez has expressed her goals and plans to increase medicare accessibility, to increase the minimum wage, and to fight against climate change.
Now, the Congresswoman is getting her own comic book. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis?” is being published by Devil’s Due Comics. The book, which will be released on May 15, is accompanied by the following description on the comic website: “Comic creators converge to celebrate the election of the most diverse group of freshman congresspersons in history, and spare no-one in this satire that takes aim at Washington.”
The inspiration for the comic book came after Ocasio-Cortez responded to a tweet with a quote from Alan Moore, the creator of the comic book series titled “Watchmen.”
To quote Alan Moore: “None of you understand. I'm not locked up in here with YOU. You're locked up in here with ME.” https://t.co/8TCmKNJlkD
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2019
Devil’s Due Comics founder, Josh Blaylock, had ideas about creating a comic based on AOC but didn’t act on it right away; after the tweet was released and gained recognition in the comic book community, he decided to take action, according to Forbes.com.
The content will be a collaboration Josh Blaylock and numerous other creators such as Jose Garibaldi and Jill Thompson.
According to CBR.com (Comic Book Resources), Blaylock said “It’s no secret that AOC has become the unofficial leader of the new school, and has sparked life back into Washington and that’s reflected in the enthusiasm on display by the men and women contributing to this project. While we don’t all agree on everything, we share a common excitement for the breath of fresh air the new Congress brings. I hope this is as much a cathartic release for readers as it has been for creators.”
There will be two different covers for the comic, both created by Tim Seely and Blaylock. The first cover features Ocasio-Cortez standing over a red elephant while wearing a white pantsuit and holding a smartphone. The second cover, known as the Washington Warrior Variant Version, shows a similar scene; however, Ocasio-Cortez is wearing a superhero outfit.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made the leap from Congress to the pages of a comic book. Devil's Due Comics are featuring her on two different covers; one in a white suit with a smartphone and the other in a superhero outfit. Ocasio-Cortez hasn't endorsed the project but is a well-known comics fan. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to military support non-profit United Service Organisation, and to immigrant legal services provider RaicesTexas.org. Photos: Tim Seeley & Josh Blaylock/Devil's Due Comics
Although some of the proceeds from the comic books will support two organizations—RAICES and the USO— the comic book website explicitly states, “Neither charity nor Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez have endorsed or are directly affiliated with this project or Devil's Due Comics.”
“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis?” will be available in stores, online, and on the Kindle via comiXology.
