Politics and Comic Books Collide

On Jan. 3, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) became a member of the House of Representatives. She is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress, where she represents the 14th district of New York. During her short time in office, Ocasio-Cortez has expressed her goals and plans to increase medicare accessibility, to increase the minimum wage, and to fight against climate change.

Now, the Congresswoman is getting her own comic book. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis?” is being published by Devil’s Due Comics. The book, which will be released on May 15, is accompanied by the following description on the comic website: “Comic creators converge to celebrate the election of the most diverse group of freshman congresspersons in history, and spare no-one in this satire that takes aim at Washington.”

The inspiration for the comic book came after Ocasio-Cortez responded to a tweet with a quote from Alan Moore, the creator of the comic book series titled “Watchmen.”