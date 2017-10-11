Pedaling across America: From Uruguay to Alaska on a Bike

Uruguayan Tabare Alonso, who left everything behind to "rediscover the Americas" by pedaling to Alaska, completed the first half of his adventure and said he hoped to not be beguiled by Panama's beauties and women as happened in Venezuela.

The 29-year-old Alonso told EFE that he was able to overcome Bolivia's salt desert, where he almost froze to death at 3,600 meters (11,800 feet) above sea level, but love tripped him up in Venezuela and kept him ensnared for six months.

"In Venezuela, I almost quit for the sake of a girl," the adventurer said.

About 18 months ago, Alonso quit his job in the computer industry, said goodbye to his family, bid his friends farewell and exited his comfort zone on a mission to pedal across the Americas.

He has now traveled 15,000 kilometers (9,200 miles) from Uruguay to Panama.

Alonso said the Venezuelan chapter "was one of the hardest things" he had experienced.

To start "falling in love with someone who is so good, I said that's it," the adventurer said.

Alonso vowed that he would not let his heart get in the way again and was focused on covering the 19,000 kilometers (11,800 miles) to Alaska.

The adventurer is seeking sponsors for his journey and staying connected with followers on social media.

Alonso said he eventually planned to write a book about his journey.

The cyclist will remain in Panama for a month organizing the second leg of his trip while applying for visas to enter the United States and Canada.

In addition to his bicycle, Alonso's gear includes a tent, a hammock, a camera and tripod, a portable gas stove, pans and some clothing.