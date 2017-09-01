Advertisement

Pakistani Nobel Prize encourages young people to use social network as political weapon

by Andrea Rodes
 09/01/2017 - 04:30
in
Banner Image: 
Power is in your hands
Banner Headline: 
Power is in your hands
Banner Image caption: 
Power is in your hands
Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, Peace Nobel laureate and advocate for girls' education rights, takes part at a conference with students of the Technological Institute of Monterrey in Mexico City, Mexico, 31 August 2017. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, Peace Nobel laureate and advocate for girls' education rights, takes part at a conference with students of the Technological Institute of Monterrey in Mexico City, Mexico, 31 August 2017. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Pakistani Nobel Prize encourages young people to use social network as political weapon

During her first visit to Latin America, Malala Yousafzai, a 20-year-old activist and philantropist,  urged young people to use social network on issues that they truly care about, such as equality, women's rights and education.


By EFE
September 01, 2017

A Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Thursday warned during her first visit to Latin America that social network could be used to generate xenophobia and encouraged young people to use them for political causes instead.

During the press conference at Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Mexico City, Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and philanthropist, urged young people to use social network on issues that they truly care about, such as equality, women's rights and education.

The 20-year-old activist warned of the danger of discrimination on social network and the media.

Youzafzai said if online discrimination persists, people will start thinking that they need to hate Mexicans, Muslims or Catholics.

Thanks to technology, young people could now be more involved in the politics of their countries, according to Youzafzai.

When asked about the xenophobic remarks of US President Donald Trump which usually appear on his social media accounts, she said that his behaviors were wrong.

She said although people should follow their tradition, culture and nationality, they should not follow the hate because it hurts others.

Malala was also concerned about the situation of women in Latin America and called for equal right to education.

Youzafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize when she was 17, making her the youngest Nobel laureate to date, began her fight for equality at the age of 11 resisting the Taliban's prohibition of local girls going to school.

She was also a blogger for the BBC under a pseudonym, which allowed her to tell the world how her country had been caught up in terror.

Youzafzai, who has recently got accepted into Oxford University, said that there were countless benefits a country could receive if it educated children.

She also expressed her concerns about the refugees from Latin American countries who have been displaced along the borders of Mexico and the US.

Although Youzafzai praised the works and efforts of President Enrique Pena Nieto, whom she met earlier in the day at the presidential palace, she concluded that there was still a long way to go for Mexico regarding the issue.

Malala Youzafzai said she looks up to the likes of Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr, and other world leaders who fight for equality. 

ALSO LISTED IN
EDITOR'S PICKS

What do you think about this story?

More in Culture

The Chicano National Moratorium brought together more than 30,000 activists, students, families and their children to march on Whittier Blvd. in East Los Angeles, August 29, 1970. | Image courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library.
The memory of a struggle for Chicano identity
Museo de Arte Popular de la Ciudad de México/Wikimedia
Mourning, the process humans need to deal with death
Cuban orchestra Los Van Van members. EFE/Lehman Center for the Performing Arts/Luis M. Gell
Back to the Great Old Days: Los Van Van to close US tour in New York this weekend
Siblings Daniel (r.), Miguel (c.) and Valentina (l.), who are setting off with their parents Angel Arana and Aurora Asensio in Argentina on their Meraki tour of Latin America in a library-school on wheels. EFE/Meraki project
Spanish library-school on wheels set to tour Latin America