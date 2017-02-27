The Oscars: García Bernal Takes Aim at Trump's Wall

It was a very special Oscars Ceremony, in which jokes, mistakes and silk dresses mixed with angry words against US President Donald Trump.

The Oscar for best picture went to “Moonlight”, but not until it was mistakenly announced that the award had gone to the musical “La La Land,” which won six awards. When the entire "La La Land" team went up on stage and began their acceptance speeches, the error was noticed and "Moonlight"- an independent drama directed by Barry Jenkins - was announced as the actual winner of the category.

"We lost, by the way," said one of the producers of "La La Land", interrupting his speech amid astonishment and disbelief in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said: 'Emma Stone - La La Land'. That's why I look such a long look at Faye (Dunaway) and at you (the public). I wasn't trying to be funny," explained Warren Beatty after the confusion.

While Donald Trump was hosted a Gala in the White House to avoid watching the Oscars, several celebrities took advantage of the ceremony to express their disappointment with the US President in front of the cameras. It began with an ironic monolog from the presenter of the gala, Jimmy Kimmel.

Admitting he was at a loss in using his Oscar platform to help unite a divided country, Kimmel exhorted viewers to make an effort at reconciliation by reaching out to political adversaries they knew personally and to "have a positive, considerate conversation, not as liberals or conservatives, as Americans."

"If we could all do that, we could make America great again," he said, an allusion to Trump's own campaign slogan.

Kimmel then sent a tweet to Trump, telling him how surprise he was that he didn't send any of his angry tweets during the ceremony.

"I want to say thank you to President Trump. I mean remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It has been an amazing year for movies. Black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz. That’s what you call progress," Kimmel said.

There were other two particular and direct interventions, that of Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and that of Mexican actor Gael García Bernal.

The Iranian film “The Salesman” won in the category of best foreign language film. Its director, Asghar Farhadi, boycotted the ceremony because of President Trump’s immigration policies and his travel ban to seven Muslim countries, including Iran.

"My absence has to do with the respect I feel for the people of my country and for the other six who have been victims of a lack of respect.That's the way you divide the world. Cinema directors create empathy and unite, said the letter, read by a NASA engineer of Iranian descendant. Almost 10,000 people gathered in London this Sunday to see his film there and express their solidarity with the Iranian director, as reported in El País.

Mexican actor Gael García Bernal went up to the scenario to pick up the Oscar for Best Production Design for "La La Land", and sent one of the most critic message of the night: "As a Mexican, as an immigrant, as a worker, I am against any from of wall that separates us.". The audience broken into applause and some assistants stood up for a few moments.

Last, but not least, one of the most direct political allusions of the night was found out of the Gala, but in an ad from the New York Times: "The truth is difficult. Hard to find. Hard to know. The truth is more important now than ever, " it said.