New Netflix baking series 'nails it' in Mexico

“Nailed It!,” a Netflix original baking show, now has a Mexican spin off. The first season of “Nailed It! Mexico” was released on Feb. 8 on the streaming platform and includes 6 episodes.

The U.S. version of the show premiered in March 2018 and now has a total of three seasons. It is hosted by Nicole Byer and features Chef Jacques Torres, who is well-known as a pastry chef and chocolatier.

Although the company has previously refrained from creating renditions of shows tailoring to specific countries, Netflix is now realizing the impact of their international audiences.

“More than 90 percent of the company’s newest customers live overseas, and Mexico is one of its top five markets,” according to Bloomberg.

Each episode highlights three amateur home bakers “with a terrible track record,” according to IMDb. From cupcakes to cookies to cakes, bakers of all ages compete to recreate delightful desserts; however, the final result is usually far from the original.

In the trailer, one contestant said, “My family believes I have many talents, but baking is not one of them.”

The contestants will be judged based on the appearance and taste of their creations. Some of the confections they are forced to recreate include piñata cakes, soccer stadiums, and Quinceañera cakes.

“Nailed It! Mexico” is hosted by Omar Chaparro and features the main judge Anna Ruiz, a cake decorator who is known for her use of fondant. Ruiz has more than 20 years of experience in the field, according to her website. Each episode also has a special guest judge.

The winning baker-whoever fails the least at the challenges- will go home with 200,000 pesos (about 10,000 U.S. dollars) and a trophy.

While the show is in Spanish, viewers can choose to watch with subtitles. There is also the option to switch the audio to English for a dubbed version of the show.