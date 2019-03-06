Netflix to develop the first ever film production of 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'

One of the most significant works of twentieth century literature, by the Nobel Prize-winning author and journalist, Gabriel García Márquez, will now be coming to the silver screen — and laptop screens — around the world.

On Wednesday, March 6, what would have been the world-renowned Colombian author’s 92nd birthday, Netflix announced that the writer’s sons, Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo García Barcha, will serve as executive producers on the Spanish-language original series of the Latin American classic, “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” set to be filmed in Colombia.

First published in 1967, the saga about the Buendía family and the founding, flourishing, and struggles of the fictional town of Macondo, which many say is based on García Márquez’s hometown of Aracataca, Colombia, has been translated into 46 languages and sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.

"For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice,” said Rodrigo Garcia in a press release from Netflix.

“But in the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides. We are excited to support Netflix and the filmmakers in this venture, and eager to see the final product,” he continued.

Francisco Ramos, Vice President, Spanish Language Originals for Netflix, said that producing and presenting this Latin American masterpiece will build on the success of other Spanish-language original content that the streaming service has presented to global audiences — content which includes most recently “Roma,” the semi-autobiographical film by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón which won him an Academy Award for “Best Director” this past month.

“We are incredibly honored to be entrusted with the first filmed adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, a timeless and iconic story from Latin America that we are thrilled to share with the world,” said Ramos in the same press release. “We know our members around the world love watching Spanish-language films and series and we feel this will be a perfect match of project and our platform.”