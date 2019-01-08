The U.S.'s Latin music explosion of 2018 sets up an even bigger 2019 for the genre

2018 was the biggest year for Latin music in the U.S. to date. A majority of this success came from streaming services, but the openness of the U.S. music market can also be attributed to the many English-Spanish crossovers done throughout the year, along with the recent fundamental change of Latin pop.

According to the RIAA’s 2018 mid-year revenue report, 91 percent of the $135 million produced by the Latin music market last year came from either paid subscription platforms such as Spotify, or ad-supported streams like YouTube. This amounted to a revenue increase of 15 percent, or $18 million for Latin music during 2018.

And on Youtube, Latin music has reigned, with Spanish-language songs ranking as the most viewed music video on the platform for the past two years. In 2017, it was Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” (which also became the most viewed video in the site’s history), and in 2018, the title went to the remix of Nio García, Casper Mágico and Darell’s “Te Boté,” featuring Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny and Ozuna, which currently has 1.5 billion views. Of the top 10 most viewed music videos on Youtube in 2018, eight were from Latin music artists.