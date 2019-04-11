Top 5 of Hispanic Artists that you should be listening to

1. Sofía Reyes (feat. Rita Ora, Anitta) – R.I.P.

The Mexican singer-songwriter and actress has joined Rita Ora ('Hot Right Now') and Brazilian singer Anitta ('Show Das Poderosas') to open 2019 with a pop hit that improvises with cumbia beats and takes a different route from the traditional Trap.

2. Jah Chango (feat. Jarabe de Palo) – Sofá de Cuero

This young artist, born in Nuremberg (Germany), is one of the less known composers and interpreters in the current scene. After having released his first EP in 2012, he has started to make his way towards bigger stages thanks to his collaboration with the legendary Spanish band Jarabe de Palo.

3. Karina Vismara – Qué Fácil Es Hablar

Vismara is one of the exponents of Spanish folk music. Originally from Argentina, she trained in sound design and composition and has formed the Artist Collective with Cas Jones. "Qué Fácil Es Hablar" is part of her bilingual production of 2015, "Casa del Viento.”

4. MARO (feat. Manuel Rocha) – Carro

MARO is a Portuguese composer and singer who graduated from Boston Berklee College and has become known for her unique voice. In 2018 she partnered with composer and sound artist Manuel Rocha to produce MARO & Manel.

5. Alejandro y Maria Laura – Agüita del Equilibrio

Alejandro y Maria Laura makes one of the exponent groups of Latin American indie-folk. Natives of Peru, they have a trajectory of almost ten years in which they have collaborated with artists such as Susana Baca, Kevin Johansen, and Javier Barría. "Agüita del Equilibrio" is one of their best-known songs, released in 2017.