Top 5 of Hispanic Artists that you should be listening to

1. Haydee Milanés (feat. Fito Páez) – Yo No Te Pido

Daughter of the icon of the Trova, Pablo Milanés, this singer has recontextualized her father's music for some years. "Yo No Te Pido" is considered one of the hymns of Latin American music, and in this version, she is joined by the Argentine genius Fito Páez.

2. Pedro Aznar (feat. Manuel García) – Canción Para Mañana

With a friendship of more than a decade, Pedro Aznar and Manuel García prepare a collaborative album and a tour that promises to mesmerize all stages. "Canción Para Mañana" is one of the first releases of this beautiful project.

3. El Otro Polo – Bajo El Sol

Carlos Poletto, better known as El Otro Polo, is another example of the great wave of current Venezuelan artists. After his experience with Fuego Montevideo, Poletto has launched his solo career for a couple of years, and Bajo el Sol is his last production of 2019.

After years of waiting, the salsa icon, Willie Colón, finally unveiled his latest album "Vida Más Simple", which has 10 songs including "Manantial de Corazón,” a version of the Venezuelan composer Yordano, and that adopts a new sonority, always maintaining its purest melancholy.

5. Andrés Calamaro – Gibraltar

The Argentine singer returns to delight us with a composition for the soundtrack of Alejo Flah’s fifth film. "Gibraltar" has the impressive lyric and atmosphere typical of Calamaro’s music and promises to be "a melody that will accompany us for a long time," according to Flah himself.