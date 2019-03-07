Top 5 of Hispanic Artists that you should be listening to

1. Juan Pablo Vega (feat. Elkin Robinson) – Fishaman

Singer, composer and producer, Juan Pablo Vega is one of the most important Colombian artists of the moment. After collaborating with artists such as Ricky Martin and Alejandro Sanz, his work as a producer has raised the sound of bands like Monsieur Periné and Esteman. "Fishaman" is his last single from 2019.

2. Rubén Blades (feat. Making Movies) – No Te Calles

The salsa icon is back on track with a new protest song in collaboration with the Kansas psychedelic rock band, Making Movies. "No Te Calles" is part of the Panamanian’s next collaborative production.

3. Carlos Vives (feat. Cholo Valderrama, Cynthia Montaño, Elkin Robinson, Kombilesa Mí & Velo de Oza) – Déjame Quererte

Few artists have adapted to the new trends as successfully as Carlos Vives. However, his particular sound - with colors always close to Colombian folklore - has remained intact. "Déjame Quererte" is one of his last releases, and is the product of his fieldwork after having traveled six regions of his country for a year.

4. Ximena Sariñana – Lo Bailado

It seems that the author of "Vidas Paralelas" has decided to taste a bit of the flavor and movement of more "danceable" tones. The sticky rhythm of "Lo Bailado" is a sample of her new musical exploration, and will be part of her new record production.

5. Lucio Godoy – Poblado

This composer, who shares roots between Spain and Argentina, is one of the most important geniuses in Latin American music of the last century. His work has accompanied works by directors such as Jorge Torregrosa, Mateo Gil, and Fabián Bielinsky, and "Poblado" is now part of the soundtrack of "Tiempo Después", directed by José Luis Cuerda.