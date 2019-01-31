Top 5 of Hispanic Artists you should be listening to

1. C. Tangana & Niño de Elche – ‘Un Veneno’

Listening to C. Tangana singing a bolero with flamenco-like airs is definitely one of the best surprises of 2018. After his massive success with songs like "Booty", this Spaniard has once again proven the heterogeneity of Hispanic music.

2. Los Macuanos – ‘Ritmo de Amor’

Unknown by many, the duo of Moisés López and Moisés Horta has been one of the most important initiatives of the Tijuana region in recent years. "Ritmo de Amor" is part of their 2013 production.

3. Francisco y Madero (feat. Y La Bamba) – ‘Dos la Dos’

Known as "the sound of electronic Latino fusion", Jess Sylvester and Carlos Pesina's project has spent almost nine years reformulating Latin rhythms with the best of the latest technology. "Dos la Dos" is one of the themes of their 2018 album Amor de Lejos.

4. Pedrina (feat. Martina La Peligrosa) – ‘Hoy’

For lovers of the purest pop, Pedrina is the ideal alternative. This Colombian singer and songwriter first got acquainted with the duo Pedrina y Rio, reaching international stages thanks to her diverse collaborations. Her solo project debuted in 2018 with singles like "Hoy.”

5. Paté de Fuá (feat. Natalia Lafourcade) – ‘Mi Corazón’

Another of the current Mexican proposals is that of Paté de Fuá, a group that mixes rather classic genres, such as tarantella, tango, and jazz. "Mi Corazón" is one of the clearest samples of their proposal, and is part of their 2014 album Película Muda.