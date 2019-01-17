Top 5 of Hispanic Artists that you should be listening to

1. Timoneki (feat. Silvana Estrada) – ‘Mi Gente’

Another of the musical proposals that recover Latin American folklore is Timoneki, a Mexican group that mixes electronic music with traditional instruments such as jaranas. "Mi Gente" is one of their singles from 2018.

Twanguero is one of the most important Hispanic musical icons in contemporary history, recognized fundamentally as one of the best living guitarists. Having collaborated with the creation of the genre "Latin-Twang," Diego "Twanguero" launched his production "Electric Sunset" in 2018.

3. El Columpio Asesino – ‘Toro’

El Columpio Asesino is one of the late twentieth century Spanish bands and one of the last breaths of original Spanish rock. "Toro" was the song that finally led them to be known by international audiences.

4. Espanto – ‘Rock’n Roll’

Known in Spain as "the pop of the little things," Teresa and Luis form Espanto, one of the most influential “mature” proposals in Spanish music in recent years. "Rock'n Roll" is part of their 2012 work.

5. Salt Cathedral - No Love

Yes, this duo sings in English, but their music comes straight from Colombia. Juliana Ronderos and Nicolás Losada have developed that fusion of tropical sounds with the dance music that has characterized the international stages during the last decade. "No Love" was one of their singles from 2018.