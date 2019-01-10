Top 5 Hispanic Artists you should be listening to

1. Mex Futura - ‘Balas Negras’

The new project by Denise Gutiérrez (Hello Seahorse!) is a beautiful gift that 2018 left us. In collaboration with Dr. Zupreeme (Banda Bastón), the renowned vocalist embarks on what she has called "a different stage proposal.”



2. Dengue Dengue Dengue (feat. Mikongo) – ‘Eye Acucho’

This electronic duo from Peru has revolutionized international stages for some years now. Fusing tropical rhythms with a staging populated with shamanic symbols, Rafael Pereira and Felipe Salmón bring a new EP under their belt, and "Eye Acucho" is part of it.



3. Gepe – ‘El Volcán’

The Chilean singer-songwriter, recognized for being one of the most powerful voices in the continent's pop scene, pays homage to one of the pillars of Chilean folklore with his new production Folclor Imaginario, recontextualizing the work of Margot Loyola.



4. Beta – ‘Yo Fugaz’

Beta is a proposal of alternative Mexican rock born in Puebla, and is powered by the strong voice of Blas Cernicchiaro. "Yo Fugaz" was their last single from 2018.



5. Alex Anwandter – ‘Locura’

Also a native from Chile, Alex Anwandter Donoso is a singer-songwriter who became known as the vocalist of the band Teleradio Donoso and for his work as an audiovisual producer. "Locura" is part of his solo work.