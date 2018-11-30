Top 5 of Hispanic Artists that you should be listening to

1. Las Kellies – ‘Sugar Beat’

Female post-punk? You got it. They’re called The Kellies and are originally from Argentina. Although they prefer to sing in English, their product is 100% made in Latin America.

2. Gilsons – ‘Love Love’

José, Francisco, and Juan Gil call themselves Gilsons and are one of the most original groups in the Brazilian scene. Between Bahia and Rio, these guys fuse rhythms, outfits, and language into what they call "an authorial way" of making music. "Love Love" is their 2018 single.

3. Conociendo Rusia – ‘Loco en el desierto’

If you like fortuitous discoveries on the web, and albums that you want to keep to yourself, Conociendo Rusia is for you. It’s the work of Mateo "El Ruso" Sujatovich, a native of Córdoba who describes his latest album as "seven songs that speak of love and the inevitable after letting go.”

4. Mon Laferte – ‘Por qué me fui a enamorar de ti’

This Chilean artist is one of our favorites (and therefore she will continue to appear every so often in our list). Mon (Serrat) Laferte is not only the most successful Chilean artist on platforms like Spotify but one of the most powerful female voices in the Latino scene. This is her last delivery of 2018, and she brings the guaguancó we were missing.

Female Latino singer-songwriters have that "je ne sais quoi" rooted in our culture. From telenovelas to concept albums, the female voice has always been there. Natalie Pérez is that fresh and gourmet pop voice that becomes a guilty pleasure in every playlist.