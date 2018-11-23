Top 5 Hispanic Artists you should be listening to

1. El Guincho – ‘Bombay’

If this piece sounds like Rosalía, it’s because it’s a song from her magnificent producer Pablo "El Guincho" Díaz-Reixa Díaz. With just ten years of solo career, El Guincho has become one of Spain's favorite underdogs. "Bombay" is one of his classics of 2010.

2. Ruido Rosa – ‘Vértigo’

One of our favorite formats is always that of the 100% female groups. That’s the case of Ruido Rosa, a group of four girls from Mexico who have put their passion for classic rock in a powerful presence on the stage. "Vertigo" is their single from 2018.

3. Reyno – Remi

For the fans of León Larregui and his legendary Zoé, Reyno is an interesting alternative. Formed in 2012 in Mexico City, this duo has become "the new promise" of independent Mexican rock. "Remi" has been one of their singles from 2018.

4. La Casa Azul – ‘Nunca Nadie Pudo Volar’

La Casa Azul is one of the exponent groups of the Spanish indie pop, especially after its participation in the Eurovision of 2008. Its eccentricity in the scene and its solid image has transformed them into an eternal favorite. "Nunca Nadie Pudo Volar" is their first single in six years.

5. We Are The Grand (feat. Fármacos) – ‘Paraíso’

This quartet of indie rock is another of the promises of the Latin American scene. Formed in Santiago, this quartet presents compositions for fans of the new wave and bands like Franz Ferdinand and The Libertines. "Paraíso" is one of the themes of their latest production, Raíz.