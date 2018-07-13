Top 5 Hispanic artists you should be listening to this week
AL DÍA brings you the best of alternative Hispanic music that you won’t find in other lists.
For lovers of low-fi indie, this Cordovan group is essential, and if it sounds familiar is because the hand behind the production is nothing more and nothing less than Adrián Dárgelos (Babasónicos). Becoming known in 2016 with the video clip "El Destino", this fantastic band brings a new piece in collaboration with the Mexican singer Julieta Venegas under the title "Para Siempre".
It's never too late to incorporate Residente into your playlist. René Pérez Joglar (Residente in the group Calle 13) returned to his roots to produce an album, a book and a documentary in 2017, collecting traditional sounds from places as exotic as the Siberia. "Somos Anormales" was one of his singles with deep lyrics against established beauty canons.
Originally from Durango but established in Guadalajara, this Mexican singer debuted in 2015 with his first production, bringing freshness to Latin American rock-pop. "Interlunar" is part of his 2016 production.
With more than ten years of experience, this Chilean singer and actress found fertile ground in Mexico, producing her first EP under the title Blanco and whose most famous single was "A quién le pido perdón", which set the tone for the introduction of the artist in the Latin Folk genre.
Having dabbled in acting since age 9, Tessa Ia (1995, Mexico City), began composing at age 13, and it was her collaboration with Los Ángeles Azules in 2016 that provided the scene for her first single. "Acicálame" is part of her first album Correspondencia.
