Top 5 Hispanic artists you should be listening to this week

1. Francisca y los Exploradores (feat. Julieta Venegas) – Para Siempre

For lovers of low-fi indie, this Cordovan group is essential, and if it sounds familiar is because the hand behind the production is nothing more and nothing less than Adrián Dárgelos (Babasónicos). Becoming known in 2016 with the video clip "El Destino", this fantastic band brings a new piece in collaboration with the Mexican singer Julieta Venegas under the title "Para Siempre".

2. Residente – Somos Anormales

It's never too late to incorporate Residente into your playlist. René Pérez Joglar (Residente in the group Calle 13) returned to his roots to produce an album, a book and a documentary in 2017, collecting traditional sounds from places as exotic as the Siberia. "Somos Anormales" was one of his singles with deep lyrics against established beauty canons.

3. Pit Moreno – Interlunar

Originally from Durango but established in Guadalajara, this Mexican singer debuted in 2015 with his first production, bringing freshness to Latin American rock-pop. "Interlunar" is part of his 2016 production.

4. Valeria Cox – A quien le pido perdón

With more than ten years of experience, this Chilean singer and actress found fertile ground in Mexico, producing her first EP under the title Blanco and whose most famous single was "A quién le pido perdón", which set the tone for the introduction of the artist in the Latin Folk genre.

5. Tessa Ia – Acicálame

Having dabbled in acting since age 9, Tessa Ia (1995, Mexico City), began composing at age 13, and it was her collaboration with Los Ángeles Azules in 2016 that provided the scene for her first single. "Acicálame" is part of her first album Correspondencia.