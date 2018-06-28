Top 5 Hispanic artists you should be listening to this week

1. Electro Toro – Pantano o Blues Criollo

One of the most powerful (and less known) bands of the south of the continent is definitely Electro Toro, “a rock band with an eternal romance for the Blues". "Pantano" is one of their songs from the 2017 album "La única que me cuida."

2. Los Rumberos (feat. Xantos) – Cabeza Loca

This Mexican group has taken their music to unexpected borders - like Kuwait and Israel - with a fantastic fusion of Latin rhythms that characterizes their sound since 2013. "Cabeza Loca" is their last single from 2018.

3. Renee Goust – La Cumbia Feminazi

There’s nothing more current than cumbia and feminism. That was the fantastic conjugation of the singer-songwriter and Mexican activist based in New York, Renee Goust. Her song went viral in 2016 during the #MeToo movement boom and is today one of the most important anthems of women fighting for gender equality.

4. Marineros – Torbellino

Constanza Espina and Soledad Puentes are the members of Marineros, a group that, since 2014, has revolutionized the conception of Pop in Spanish, hand in hand with its "musical godmother" Javiera Mena. "Torbellino" is their latest single from 2016.

5. Lila Downs (feat. Diego El Cigala) – Un Mundo Raro

Lila Downs is today one of the best-known names in Latin American music thanks to her long professional career and her work in direct contact with Mexican indigenous roots. Her ninth studio album, "Salón, Lágrimas y Deseo" has also been one of the most important collaborative works in recent years, including her song "Un Mundo Raro" with Diego El Cigala.