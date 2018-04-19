Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

1. David Otero – Jardín de Flores

For the fans of Mika, David Otero is a Spanish alternative to songs that you can’t help but dance to. Being an ex-member of the group El Canto del Loco, this Madrilenian has been experimenting with the purest pop for eight years, fusing Caribbean beats in five albums. "Jardín de Flores" is his last single from 2018.

David Otero - Jardín de Flores Video of David Otero - Jardín de Flores

2. Sofía Ellar – Serenatas Baratas

Yes, this is a bachata with a Spanish accent. We’re talking about Sofía Ellar, composer and English singer of Spanish descent, who has been in the business for just two years. "Serenatas Baratas" is part of her latest album from 2018 "Nota en Do".

SERENATAS BARATAS (complete y de risas) - Sofia Ellar Video of SERENATAS BARATAS (complete y de risas) - Sofia Ellar

3. Rubén Blades (Feat. Roberto Delgado & Orquesta) – El Pasado no Perdona

Introducing Rubén Blades would need a complete anthology. This salsa icon introduced lyrical sophistication to the genre during the 1970s and has since made his name as one of the most important salseros in history. "El Pasado no Perdona" is part of their last studio album Salsa Big Band and is a bolero/montuno version of the original 1983 song.

RUBEN BLADES Y ROBERTO DELGADO ''EL PASADO NO PERDONA'' Video of RUBEN BLADES Y ROBERTO DELGADO &#039;&#039;EL PASADO NO PERDONA&#039;&#039;

4. Miau Trio – Ácaro

Rocío Iturralde, Mariana Michi, and Rocío Katz are the three voices that since 2014 have captivated the Argentinean scene by reinterpreting the style of female orchestras of the first decades of the 20th century. These girls frame their musicality with "playful" improvisations in their live shows that have earned them the love and respect of their followers.

Miau Trío • Ácaro [Archivo Rutemberg] Video of Miau Trío • Ácaro [Archivo Rutemberg]

5. Zoé – Azul

This Mexican alternative band has established a solid trajectory since 1995, when they left Cuernavaca, until its establishment in D.F. With six albums, two EPs and even an Unplugged, this group has returned to the ring with the album Aztlán, which will go on sale on April 20 and which already has three singles, with "Azul" being one of them.