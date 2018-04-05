Advertisement

Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

This is AL DÍA’s musical recommendation for this week.

By Yamily Habib
April 05, 2018
1.     Churupaca – Francamente

This Argentine group is part of the phenomenon of "neo-orchestras" of the Buenos Aires scene, and since 2012 they have been creating a lot of talk about their ensemble music and their experiments with different genres. "Francamente" is part of his self-titled album of 2013.

CHURUPACA - 06 - Francamente (ft. Lola Aguirre - Perotá Chingo)

2.     Iván Noble  - A Los Leones

Another jewel from the south of the continent, Iván Noble, is an artist with a long career since he led the band Caballeros de la Quema between 1989 and 2001. "A Los Leones" is one of the songs of his solo album of 2007 "Intemperie "

Ivan Noble - A Los Leones

3.     Esteman (Feat. Natalia Lafourcade) – Caótica Belleza

Esteban "Esteman" Mateus Williamson is a Colombian singer and songwriter known for his video "No te metas a mi Facebook" that went viral on social media during 2015. After collaborating with Andrea Echeverri on his 2012 album, Mateus published his album "Caótica Belleza" of 2015 with the fantastic voice of Natalia Lafourcade.

Esteman - Caótica Belleza ft. Natalia Lafourcade

4.     Ondatrópica – La Naranja Madura

This ambitious project is the product of the collaboration between the Bogotan musician Mario Galeano (Frente Cumbiero) and the English producer Will Holland (known as Quantic). It consists of a band that explores the Colombian tropical sound through a historical compilation of melodies and recording methods. "La Naranja Madura" is part of their latest album "Baile Bucanero".

5.     Alejandro Fernández (Feat. Los Tigres del Norte) – Para Sacarte de mi Vida

Alejandro Fernández needs no introduction. With more than two decades of experience with genres from Ranchera to pop - going through the bolero - Fernández has become an icon of Latin American music. After his last tour, he has given to his followers a bite of his new production with the publication of the single "Para Sacarte de mi Vida" in collaboration with a milestone of northern music, Los Tigres del Norte.

Alejandro Fernández - Para Sacarte De Mi Vida ft. Los Tigres Del Norte

