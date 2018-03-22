Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

1. Carlos Sadness – Amor Papaya en Invierno

With only 30 years, Carlos Sadness has become a singer, composer and even an illustrator recognized not only in his native Spain but also throughout Latin America. "Amor Papaya en Invierno" is part of his January single from 2017.

Amor Papaya En Invierno - Carlos Sadness Video of Amor Papaya En Invierno - Carlos Sadness

2. Sidecars – Canciones Prohibidas

Another of our favorite Spanish bands, Sidecars, has had a career since 2006, bringing to this side of the Atlantic the melancholy of the best rock-pop in Spanish. "Canciones Prohibidas" is part of their 2017 album Cuestión de Gravedad.

Sidecars - Canciones Prohibidas Video of Sidecars - Canciones Prohibidas

3. Los Tres – La Negrita

When we talk about Chilean music, it is inevitable to mention Los Tres as one of the most important bands in the south of the continent. While "La Negrita" was initially published on his 1996 live album "La Yein Fonda" and in honor of their musical mentor Roberto Parra, the version we present this week is the most recent one of the band during their concert together with the Ballet of Santiago, published on January 22 of this year.

La Negrita Diabla - Los Tres Video of La Negrita Diabla - Los Tres

4. Marissa Mur – Ingrato Corazón

Another powerful female voice emerges in the heart of Mexico. This time we speak of Marissa Mur, originally from Sonora but established in D.F., who brings her lyrics of love, Mexico and from her personal experience to pop/folk music. "Ingrato Corazón" is her last single, published on February 16 of this year.

Marissa Mur - Ingrato Corazón Video of Marissa Mur - Ingrato Corazón

5. Ulises Hadjis feat. Cheo – Piensa en Mí

Two great Venezuelan musicians have come together to delight their fans with simple songs that touch the soul. After collaborating with "Aquí vinimos" for the movie El Que Busca Encuentra, this duo has released the single "Piensa En Mi" at the beginning of the year, as a prelude to a collaborative album that is in process.