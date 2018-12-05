Placido Domingo announces benefit concert in Mexico

Spain's Placido Domingo on Monday here announced that he will offer a benefit concert in this Mexican metropolis to raise funds for the Real Madrid Foundation's educational projects in Latin America.



The recital will take place on March 3 in Guadalajara, a city that is special for Domingo because besides being the site where he made his debut in opera it was also where he first performed as a member of his parents' zarzuela company.



"It's a city that I also feel deep in my soul because having arrived in Mexico from Madrid three days before turning eight years old, who would have told me that I'd become a singer and that I'd make my debut in Guadalajara?" he told a press conference.



Domingo, 77, was accompanied in front of reporters by Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez, who will be the host of the concert.



Besides Fernandez, organizers in the coming weeks will ask at least a dozen Mexican and foreign singers to commit to participating in the event.



The Spaniard said that he hopes to fashion "an attractive playbill" for the concert including popular music figures, and he did not rule out that Mexico's ranchero king, Vicente Fernandez, could join the project.



"Placido en el alma" (Placido deep in one's soul), as the concert has been named, will be a reprise of the concert held in June 2016 at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with the aim of collecting funds for the soccer club's educational outreach efforts in Latin America.



"The child who can practice sports and music is saved and his future is assured," Domingo said in Guadalajara.