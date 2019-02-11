Claudia Brant’s well deserved Grammy Award

Last Sunday, the Grammy awards have taken a step forward when it comes to paying honor where honor is due.

The American awards finally recognized one of the women with the most experience on the continent.

Claudia Brant (Buenos Aires, 1968), is one of the most important composers, producers, and singers in the international scene, and has been the genius behind successes like "No Me Doy Por Vencido," performed by Luis Fonsi, "Más," performed by Ricky Martin and "Hasta el Final," performed by Il Volo.

With more than 1000 compositions under her belt, Brant has collaborated with artists such as Barbara Streisand, Carlos Santana, and Marc Anthony, and has also a prominent solo career since 1998.

Spanning all gender limits with her repertoire, this Argentinian has left her mark on the industry.

"There is always something, somewhere, where I put the spoon and that gives me joy," she said in a conversation with AFP, and her talent produces around 40 songs per year.

"I love composing, I love my work, I love composing for other people and composing for myself, they are different things, I enjoy them both," she added. "The difference is that when I'm writing with or for another person I have to stick to what they're looking for, the kind of song they need for their album. With me, I have the freedom to do what I want.”

And that freedom has earned her a new recognition, this time for her latest album, "Sincera.”

This production was released in September 2018 and has nine songs of her authorship, in collaboration with artists such as Antonio Carmona, Alex Cuba, and La Marisoul Hernández.

"Sincera" was recorded at East West Studios in Los Angeles and was produced by Ezequiel "Cheche" Alara and Antonio "Moogie" Canazio.

While Brant has been nominated multiple times for the Latin Grammy - winning more than twice - this is the first time that the American Grammys has recognized the Latin artist.

"This album was never about the number of followers, it was about making music," she said after receiving the award on Sunday night in the category "Best Latin Pop Album," which she shared with Pablo Alborán, Natalia Lafourcade, Carlos Vives and Raquel Sofia.

"I arrived 20 years ago as an immigrant to this country and the doors were open for me," she continued. "I hope there are still opportunities for others."