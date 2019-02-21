The “Marshall Plan” to save journalism can't ignore the elephant in the room

The alarm the Knight Commission sounded in their “Trust, Media and Democracy” report on the state of journalism pointed out to several important issues that, rightly so, the commission says emperil the very democratic experiment the United States of America has managed to keep alive for more than 2 and a half centuries.

This one, in particular, sounds very close to home for us, American Citizens of Latino descent:

“Newsrooms should look like the communities they serve. News organizations should adopt recruitment, hiring, and retention practices that increase diversity of staff — as well as the owners. Mentoring and training programs can help enlist, retain, and promote more women and journalists of color at all levels. This must also include those from underrepresented geographical and political groups to reflect the entire community.”

Speaking from my personal U.S. Latino experience, nothing could be more painfully real.

I couldn’t land a job when I applied in 1991 at the Daily News, right here in Philadelphia. As a result of the fact I was Latino?

I don’t think so, but what was clear is that “The People’s Paper” in my new hometown didn’t even have at that time a “Latino quota,” more traditional in America’s newsrooms for the past 20 or 30 years.

To their credit, the Daily News later hired Virginia Medina, and today they have the very talented writer, and now columnist, Helen Ubiñas, single “golondrinas” who, despite their first-class professionalism, could barely make “a verano” happen. In other words, their voices, as strong as they could be, rarely rise to the point of making an impact on what is ultimately published, as they are yet to be appointed to executive positions.

Although Latinos comprise likely close to 20 percent of city residents today, the popular newspaper never thought the Latino community would be sufficient enough to merit more personnel of Latino descent working in the newsroom, much less worth selling advertising for in the market place, perhaps just to keep the paper afloat in today’s challenging business environment.

While Latinos remain invisible within the most important circles of power in Philadelphia, they have also never been visible, in critical numbers, in the newsrooms of the larger media outlets in town - print or broadcast.

Not much different from the rest of America’s major cities, by the way, for example where the Latino population is already over 50 percent, like in El Paso, Miami or Los Angeles.

What is minor here is preposterous over there.

This is what the Knight Commission rightfully points out:

Yes, ownership also matters.

Is it African American-owned?

Is it Latino American-owned?

Or is ir Asian American-owned?

If not, does the ownership is willing to appoint a representative of these 3 largest ethnic communities to an Executive Editor position?

The numbers speak by themselves.

Diversity at the very top

This is the turning point of innovation: Diversity must reach the very top can bring progress and prosperity.

The current president of Knight Foundation, Mr. Alberto Ibargüen, for example — for several years one of the most successful publishers the Miami Herald ever had — proved himself how true this could be when he became the first Latino publisher of a major metropolitan daily in the U.S.

From the C-Suite, he had the power to bring Latino talents up the ranks and, by deliberately diversifying the leadership at the paper and, as a consequence, the entire workforce, achieved extraordinary financial and editorial success for the then Knight-Ridder property.

That was more than 15 years ago, or so.

But the principle is - today more than ever - not a matter of equal opportunity policy, but a plain economic survival requirement, or outright need for business growth, down in a not-too-distant future.

“The absence of Latinos and Latinas in American news media today is disturbing,” the AL DÍA Media Educational Foundation website statement reads. “These needed voices are extremely scarce and often, completely non-existent. “As the nation continues to see the growth of Latinos, its largest ethnic community, this endemic disparity has reached crisis proportions. “This vast inequality must be addressed now as a key priority of an urgent and common call towards a more equitable evolution of the American News media in the new century”.

AL DÍA News Media and the AL DÍA Media Educational Foundation wholly embrace all of the Knight Commission’s thoughtful conclusions.

We are happy to see, among the leaders part of the important Commission, four outstanding Latinos (Eduardo Peñalver, Eduardo Padrón, Nonny De La Peña, and Alberto Ibargüen himself), and several women, among them, the University of Pennsylvania President, Dr. Amy Gutmann.

Enhorabuena!