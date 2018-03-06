Macondo has its Doodle

“At that time, Macondo was a village of twenty adobe houses, built on the bank of a river of clear water that ran along a bed of polished stones, which were white and enormous, like prehistoric eggs. The world was so recent that many things lacked names, and in order to indicate them it was necessary to point”. Gabriel García Márquez. One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Born on March 6, 1927 "at nine in the morning", in Aracataca, Colombia, Gabriel "El Gabo" García Márquez was a journalist, scriptwriter, and writer, founder of magical literary realism and author of a dozen works that are pillars of Latin American culture.

His fundamental work, One Hundred Years of Solitude, was published in June 1967 and in just one week sold 8,000 copies, reaching half a million in three years. It was translated into more than 25 languages and won six international awards, and yet it was the political positions of its author that led him to become enmity even with the United States, who denied his visa for many years.

Today, the biggest search engine devotes its famous "doodle" drawn by the English artist Matthew Cruickshank, who through the details has paid tribute to Gabo and his magnificent universe.

José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán, central characters of One Hundred Years of Solitude and founders of Macondo, are in the foreground, holding hands, introducing us in that imaginary town that the author described as "a state of mind, rather than a place".

Also highlighted are the yellow butterflies that, as Cruickshank told Infobae (in Spanish), "are a very relevant symbol" linked to the character of Mauricio Babilonia and his love with Meme.

Similarly, the artist crosses his piece with the famous train that "is received with surprise by the inhabitants of Macondo", and that it will be one of the only escape routes of the magical town.

"The innocent yellow train that was to bring so many ambiguities and certainties, so many pleasant and unpleasant moments, so many changes, calamities, and feelings of nostalgia to Macondo", described Márquez in his maximum work.

For Cruickshank, it was also important to draw the galleon because "it speaks of the ambition to make a town near the sea, but that it finally ends up located in the jungle".

In the same way, golden fish, vegetation and even the church of San José de Aracataca - where García Márquez was baptized - are conjugated in the most symbolic tribute to the spirit of Latin American literature.

“Gabo is considered one of the most significant authors of the 20th century. In his long literary career, he penned over 25 books, transporting readers into a world of magical realism where they find themselves in the lush, humid tropics — moldering into solitude or being slowly consumed by the throes of passion,” said Google. “For all this and more, we celebrate the 91st birthday of a cultural icon whose star continues to shine brightly over the literary and journalistic worlds of Latin America and beyond.”

The doodle will be available in 16 languages for 24 hours.