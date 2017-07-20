Linkin Park singer dies

by Yamily Habib
 07/20/2017 - 15:41
Stock photo: (May 27, 2012), Chester Bennington, lead singer of American rock band Linkin Park, during a concert in Landgraaf (The Netherlands). EFE/MARCEL VAN HOORN/ARCHIVO

Stock photo: (May 27, 2012), Chester Bennington, lead singer of American rock band Linkin Park, during a concert in Landgraaf (The Netherlands). EFE/MARCEL VAN HOORN/ARCHIVO

Chester Bennington allegedly committed suicide.


According to TMZ, police reported that the singer hanged himself at his private residence in Palos Verdes, Los Angeles County. His body was found on Thursday at 9 o'clock in the morning.

Bennington leaves six children from two different marriages.

According to his previous statements, the singer had battled alcohol and drugs for years, after a traumatic childhood of abuse.

Bennington's death follows that of singer and grunge icon Chris Cornell, who resorted to similar methods to end his life during the month of May. Both Bennington and Cornell were close friends.

Linkin Park has been one of the most important groups in alternative rock since the beginning of the century, with several hits that have earned them two Grammy Awards and more than 68 million albums sold.

