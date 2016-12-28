Latino New Year’s Eve traditions

As much as popping a bottle of champagne or watching the ball drop in Times Square at the stroke of midnight is a very traditional American custom. There are several Latino customs done on December 31st that you might not have known existed.

12 Grapes

The tradition dates back around the end of the 19th Century in Spain. Around 1909 vine growers from the Province of Alicante popularized this custom to sell a vast amount of grapes from a great harvest. When each strike of the bell happens at midnight, you must eat a single grape. This would lead to a new year of prosperity. Some areas believe the tradition wards away evil.

Cleaning the House Ritual

This tradition started in Mexico is cleaning your home on New Year’s Eve. It is believed that cleaning every inch of your home will remove all the negative energies while letting positive energy to come in. Some families will even throw away the cleaning accessories like a broom or mop.

Lentils

As much as Lentils are a great source for vitamins, they also can play a role in your financial future. Place the raw lentils in your pockets and in where you would like to see money come in abundance. You carry the lentils with you and each time you touch it or see them, you will be rewarded financially for the upcoming year.

Running with luggage

We all hope to take a nice cruise or a trip to a remote island. By running around the block or up and down the stairs with your luggage bag, that dream might come true. You should full the luggage bag with objects that represent locations you would like to travel to.

Burning of the Effigy

An effigy or doll representing the Old year is made. At the stroke of midnight, the effigy is burned in a fireproof canister. People are also encouraged to write their fears and bad lucks on a piece of paper and throw it into the fire. According to beliefs, this tradition ensures the past mistakes will never return.