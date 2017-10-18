"The Latino community is very family oriented, and so is Islam”

Margarita (Miriam) Abuawadeh is part of the first generation of American Puerto Rican Muslims. Born in South Jersey, the youngest of 14 siblings, Margaret was baptized in the Catholic faith and educated in the order of the Jehovah's Witnesses. During her university years, she converted to Islam and years later she married a West Bank Palestinian.

Today, the mother of four "Pale-Ricans" children (white Puerto Ricans) has learned to combine Puerto Rican, Palestinian and Islamic cultural identity at home and at work.

"The more I learned about Islam, the more I felt the connection because it’s a religion that speaks volumes of humility," explains Miriam, who still remembers her first visit to a mosque: "One of the things that struck me most was seeing people pray. It is a very humble act, very simple. It's something between you and God."

She's not the only one who thinks this way. According to a study of the Journal of Race, Ethnicity and Religion on Muslim Latinos in the US, many American Latinos convert to Islam for a similar reason: the desire to have a more direct and personal experience with God.

“Islam has an answer to everything. And for me, other religions lack this ability to be present in the simplest things, like going to the bathroom or drinking a glass of water," she explains as she takes a sip of her mint tea in her living room, in the North of Philadelphia. "It’s not a question of going to Mass every Sunday, or preaching, but of having it present in your daily life."

Somehow, Margarita's conversion has helped her get closer to her Hispanic roots. In fact, most American Latinos converted to Islam are women of Mexican or Puerto Rican origin who justify their conversion as a return to a pre-Hispanic and pre-Catholic Muslim identity. "My mother's maiden name is Abdulliah," explains Margarita, underscoring the Arab origin of her surname. "Spain was ruled by the Islamic empire for 600 years, my great-grandparents emigrated from Spain to Puerto Rico, so I always doubted their origin."

For Margarita, becoming a Muslim was a spiritual and independent decision. "I didn’t know that the Shahada - the conversion - should be done in a mosque, in front of witnesses.” After meeting her husband, she completed the official conversion ceremony in a mosque, but it took a long time for her Puerto Rican family to accept and understand her choice. "My family thought I was wearing the hijab because my husband asked me, a prejudice that everyone has. It was a personal decision in my life, which responds to what I wanted to do."

Cultural Connections

When it comes to seeking connections between Islamic and Latino culture, Margarita emphasizes family and tradition. "The Latino community is very family oriented, and Islam is also family-based. We are homelike people. And also warm - Latinos are very welcoming. Islam is very openhearted, especially when it comes to treating people with respect, always keeping their heart and homes open."

Margarita has been an active member of the Philadelphia community for more than 30 years. She began her career as Director of Youth Programs at the Al Aqsa Mosque in North Philly and today she continues to devote herself to the defense of the city's young immigrants as a Bilingual Assistant Counselor for the school district to help Arabic and Spanish-speaking students. "Society cannot neglect children and the elderly," she says, "I have good facts that prove it."

Most of the US Latino Muslims are concentrated in California, Texas, and New Jersey, but "they say halal patties can already be found in parts of North Jersey," jokes Margarita. Her commitment to the growing Latino-Muslim community in Philadelphia is to facilitate encounters among Latino Muslims in the city and the publication of a monthly column on Islamic issues in Spanish.

“I am a great defender of my ethnicity and my identity. I have an identity," she explains. "I don’t want people to think I'm an Arab. My children know how to play dominoes; they know how to cook Puerto Rican food. I am very proud that I have succeeded in implanting in my children both the Puerto Rican and the Palestinian culture.”

For her daughter Eman - a student of International Politics at Temple - her two identities converge in the struggle for the independence of their countries of origin. "It's true that Puerto Rico is not an independent state," she says. "But it’s been fighting its way to get rid of American occupation and colonialism. The same thing happens in Palestine."

Protecting the Sanctuary City

Margarita's work involves defending the rights of Latino and Muslim immigrants in Philadelphia. As a sanctuary city, Philadelphia is at the forefront of national debates on immigration policy, especially now given the hard-hitting policy adopted by the Trump administration against sanctuary cities, Muslim refugees, and DACA beneficiaries. The majority of those affected by this policy are Latino and Muslim, says Margarita: "My religion and my Latin heritage cross more often than I expected."

Margarita currently works in the New Sanctuary Movement, an organization that protects the rights of undocumented residents in Philadelphia, and intends to create a New Sanctuary movement for Muslims, combining efforts and resources to fight for the civil rights of Muslim immigrants. "Our goal is to make sure the immigrants find here the shelter of a sanctuary. As long as there are people migrating to the US, there will be people who oppose them."

Optimism and hope for a better future for our children are what keeps Margarita active. She is part of the Interconfessional Peace March committee, in which Muslims, Christians, Jews, and Buddhists gather, dressed in white, to cross the city, stopping in places of worship, in solidarity with peace. "The world is definitely changing," she says, "but it was always an uphill battle and always will be."

Proudly clutching a cushion embroidered by her daughter, where the shapes and colors of the Puerto Rican flag are combined with those of the traditional Palestinian handkerchief (keffiyeh), Margarita reflects: "I am happy with the work I have. First, I feel that it is my responsibility as a member of the community, secondly, as a Muslim, and, thirdly, as a mother. I always tell my children that they cannot just sit and do nothing. It's our battle. It's our moment."