Juan Antín's 'Pachamama' coming to Netflix in June 2019

Earlier this month, Netflix announced the June 2019 debut of ‘Pachamama,’ Argentinian director Juan Antín’s newest animated feature film.

Its story follows Tepulpaï, a mischievous 10-year boy from an ancient village in the Andes. He has big dreams of one day becoming a shaman, and sees the perfect time to prove his mettle when the village’s prayer to the god Pachamama is interrupted by the Incas and they take its all-important golden statue. Tepulpaï, his wise friend Naira and her smart-talking llama brave the country in search of the stolen statue.

The film has an original score by Pierre Harmon, who recorded with thousand-year old pre-Columbian instruments, and its narrative celebrates nature, culture and community.

“‘Pachamama’ has been for me, a very long journey, guided by a message that came like an echo from ancient times — a message of love, respect and gratitude to our cherished Earth,” said Antín in a press release announcing the Netflix debut.

For Netflix, ‘Pachamama’ adds a unique perspective to its already robust catalog of animated films, which is set to release Sergio Pablos’ ‘Klaus’ as its first original global animated film during the 2019 holiday season.

“At Netflix, we look for passionate creators from around the world who have unique points of view and Juan Antín has done an exquisite job creating a broad and beautiful family animated family feature film in a style all his own, to honor the cultural backdrop against which ‘Pachamama is set,” said Netflix’s Vice President of Kids and Family Melissa Cobb in the same press release.

On Jan. 23, ‘Pachamama’ was nominated for the César Award for Best Animated Film. The César Awards are France’s equivalent of the Oscars. Before its June 2019 Netflix release, ‘Pachamama’ will appear as the Opening Spotlight at the 22nd annual New York International Children’s Film Festival on Feb. 24.