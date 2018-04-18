Advertisement

It's not Starbucks. It is the whole country

AL DIA News
It's not Starbucks. It is the whole country

The controversy of the coffee company for racism is again evidence of a problem rooted in American culture.

Community leaders and public officials appear at a press conference in front of a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Philadelphia, United States, on Monday, April 16, 2018, two days after two black men were arrested at the facility. EFE / Bastiaan Slabbers

By Yamily Habib
April 18, 2018

Thousands of people worldwide turn to Starbucks’ comfortable facilities for coffee, work, meet, use WiFi or simply ask for a "coffee" and upload a photo to Instagram, without worrying about how they will be perceived when it comes to being catered.

But an incident in Philadelphia on April 12 brought to light the worst facet of customer service in the United States, when the police arrested two citizens only because of their physical appearance.

It was because of the "unconscious bias" of one of the employees that two African-American individuals were removed from the facilities handcuffed, under the argument of "occupying a table without having purchased," explains The Guardian.

Actually, the two young people were waiting for a friend who was in the bathroom.

This blatantly racial characterization highlights one of the worst problems in American culture.

For Carron J. Phillips, this is nothing new: "for hundreds of years, black people in this country have lived by a different set of rules. There are certain things that we just know we can’t do." In his column for the NY Daily News, Phillips explains the cultural conditioning to which citizens of color are subjected based on archaic prejudices.

"Don’t walk into a store with your hands in your pockets because you don’t want to be accused of stealing something. Don’t walk/drive through affluent areas after dark because you don’t want to be suspected as being a crook," he explains.

While Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz admitted feeling "embarrassed" by the way the employee handled the incident and said "that's not who Starbucks is," the incident in Philadelphia simply "raises questions about how deeply Schultz's sensitivity on racial discrimination seeped into the company," the Washington Post argues.

"Companies that champion liberal values are not free of the racial bias and insensitivity," the newspaper continues. "Even companies headquartered in deeply blue Seattle with tuition assistance programs and headed with leaders who speak out against entry bans from Muslim countries are capable of harboring racism."

And is that the problem goes beyond a strategy of damage control. This is an idiosyncratic problem.

In the video recorded by one of the consumers at the Philadelphia store - and that went viral on social media - a white man asks the officers if the young blacks are being arrested for their skin color. The officer calmly replies that "yes".

But police officers don’t represent Starbucks.

Leonard Pitts Jr. argues that the company "is not the problem."

"America is a nation still infected with the same idiocy that has bedeviled us since before Thomas Jefferson wrote those noble words that he didn’t believe about all men were being created equal," writes the columnist for the Miami Herald. "Now, as then, some of us think you can judge a person’s intentions and worth from the color of their skin."

The case of the cafeteria in Philadelphia has prompted others to make public their experiences with Starbucks, proving that racism won’t hide from social media.

TAGS
starbucks
boycott
racism
bias
Philadelphia
#BlackLivesMatter
by Yamily Habib
 04/18/2018 - 16:08
in
Banner Image: 
What happened, Starbucks?
Banner Headline: 
What happened, Starbucks?
Banner Image caption: 
What happened, Starbucks?

What do you think about this story?

More in Culture

Imagen de una niña leyendo la edición del Washington Post del del 21 de julio de 1969, en la que se anuncia la llegada de Estados Unidos a la Luna. Los premios Pulitzer, fundados en 1917, premian el mejor periodismo americano. Foto: Wikipedia
Latinos and the Pulitzer prize: a general review
 Fotograma cedido donde aparece el actor mexicano Diego Boneta en el papel del cantante Luis Miguel, durante una escena de "Luis Miguel, la serie". La producción "Luis Miguel La Serie", un recorrido desde la infancia del cantante mexicano hasta su consolidación como estrella del pop, se estrenará por Telemundo en Estados Unidos y Puerto Rico y en España y América Latina por Netflix el 22 de abril. EFE/Juan Carlos Polanco/Netflix
TV series about life of singer Luis Miguel premieres April 22
Acclaimed Mexican author Sergio Pitol, a recipient of Spain's prestigious Cervantes Prize who died on April 12, 2018, at the age of 85, is seen at his home in Xalapa, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Luis Ayala/File
Acclaimed Mexican author Sergio Pitol dies
Sara Montiel en su papel de Marucha en Piel Canela (1953). Foto tomada de internet. 
New Sara Montiel biography is being written in Philadelphia