With inspiration from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oprah Winfrey offers aid to Puerto Rico

This September will be two years since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island of Puerto Rico. Although a significant period of time has passed since the natural disaster, the island is still struggling to recover from the devastation that resulted in approximately 2,975 deaths.

After being inspired by Lin Manuel Miranda’s dedication to preserving the culture and arts in Puerto Rico during a time of loss, Oprah Winfrey will donate $2 million to support relief efforts in Puerto Rico; $1 million will be designated to the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program, while the other half will support the Flamboyan Arts Fund, according to a press release from the Hispanic Federation.

“I was so moved by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s commitment to bring “Hamilton” to Puerto Rico and support the community that served him growing up that I wanted to join in the revitalization efforts of an island so rich in culture, beauty, and heritage,” Winfrey said. “The needs of Puerto Rico and our fellow American citizens following the tragic hurricanes are still very real, and the work that has already been done by the Hispanic Federation, Flamboyan Arts Fund and other organizations on and off the island is long from over.”

Kristin Ehrgood, CEO and board director at the Flamboyan Foundation, tweeted in both English and Spanish about her gratitude for the donation.

Born and raised in New York City to Puerto Rican parents, Miranda first decided that he wanted to take the production to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. The proceeds will benefit the Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund, which was created by Miranda to support the arts in Puerto Rico.

