Indian musician says Mexicans can't be immigrants in their own land

"We, the Indians, are the owners of these lands, we are not immigrants - the immigrants are the white people. We can't be immigrants in our own land," said the Mexican musician and researcher, who makes his own Toltec instruments.

A native of Guadalajara, but with more than 30 years in the United States, the artist said the music on the eight discs he has recorded expresses his native roots, which do not understand borders.

"This music goes beyond borders. In these times so difficult for migrants, the cycles of domination are being repeated, as in the days we were colonized by the Spaniards," Quijas said about what the immigrant community in the US is going through since Donald Trump was elected to the White House.

The artist, who has performed at events organized by the United Nations and the Nobel Foundation, said that music can help Americans better understand the origin and history of their country.

"Territories belong to Indians, but the invaders established the borders. I may think of Donald Trump as the most hated person in the world, but when Americans hear my music and I tell our stories, they understand us better," he said.

In a house full of instruments of ancestral origin and a strong odor of copal, an incense used for purification, the musician, wearing an enormous headdress of quetzal feathers symbolizing royal lineage, recalled that the origin of the United States began with the history of the natives.

"When they tell me I'm an immigrant because I'm from Mexico, I answer, 'So what? We're all Americans,'" Quijas said, regretting that the white English-speaking people like Mexican culture, music and gastronomy, but not Mexican people in what is now their country.

"They like our laborers, our strong arms, but as people we don't exist. They see us as objects that do a job, but once completed, they don't want us to have the same rights, they try to get us to disappear - but we are human beings, we have to live somewhere and here we are," he said.

With dual nationality, he said he feels himself to be a worthy representative of Mexico in the United States.

The owner of more than 400 ancestral instruments, notably ceramic flutes that he made himself, conch shells, turtle shells, drums and the traditional "death whistle" shaped like a skull, he defines his art as music within the indigenous spirituality.

Quijas, who has a bachelor's degree in painting, has immersed himself in the study of pre-Columbian cultures in order to spread that knowledge through instruments and the music they make.

That pursuit allowed him to collaborate on the 2006 movie "Apocalypto" that US director Mel Gibson shot in the Yucatec Maya dialect about the decline and fall of the Mayan empire.