Herbalife scheme exposed in theatres this March

Writer and Director Ted Braun follows Hedge Fund owner Bill Ackman in order to expose the global nutrition and weight management company Herbalife in the independent film Betting on Zero. The company is known to manage the largest financial pyramid scheme in history. In Braun's movie, he shows the battles that Ackman and Herbalife play out in board rooms, in the media and especially in working class America. The picture shows how the American Dream went wrong.

The Film premiered at the TriBeca Film Festival in April, 2016 where it earned a special jury mention for investigative film making. Herbalife claims Ackman is simply a market manipulator out to make a fortune from short-selling their stock, but Ackman insists Herbalife deliberately targets low income and immigrant communities and steals their life savings.

Braun states, "What started as an exploration of money, fraud and the American Dream evolved into a look at the equally important, if endangered, place that fact, justice and effective regulatory government have in the fabric of our national identity. In the current political climate, the ways the characters in our film engage these questions and protect the genuine promise of the country matter more than ever."

The movie will be released on March 10th in movie screens nationwide.