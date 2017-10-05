Advertisement

The Power of Laughter

by Mónica Marie Zorrilla
 10/05/2017 - 10:57
in
Banner Image: 
American Heart Association honoree and stroke survivor Patty Jackson, local WDAS radio-host and DJ, photographed with fans. Image provided by Caitlin Conran, Director of Communications and Marketing of the Great River Affiliate. 
Banner Headline: 
The Power of Laughter
Banner Image caption: 
American Heart Association honoree and stroke survivor Patty Jackson, local WDAS radio-host and DJ, photographed with fans. Image provided by Caitlin Conran, Director of Communications and Marketing of the Great River Affiliate. 
The Power of Laughter

Do you jaja or do you haha?


By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
October 05, 2017

Guffaws, howls, chuckles, giggles, cachinnations, hee-haws (not to be confused with haw-haws, of course), an uncontrollable joyous roar from the depths of our bellies... When we laugh, our eyes squint, our hands clap, our cheeks hurt with delight, and occasionally, we may release an accidental snort or two. It’s a genuinely good feeling, pulsing endorphins- our biologically produced stress and pain fighters -through our veins, often becoming contagious to benefit those around us who also caught the punch line or saw the same viral cat video.

Sophie Scott: Why We laugh

This past month, The American Heart Association held their third annual luncheon and health conference at The Loews Philadelphia Hotel, honoring stroke survivor and thirty-four year veteran Philly radio personality Patty Jackson as their “Most Powerful Volunteer of 2017”. There, the American Heart Association’s Multicultural Initiatives platform were manifested in Philadelphia-area physicians and comedians- such as the wonderful Chanel Ali -joining forces to empower and educate people to live their “healthiest life possible”. The title of this event? The Power of Laughter.

If providing health screenings, Q&A sessions, healthy cooking demos, and exercise classes at the event is the “power” of nutritional and lifestyle knowledge, then what “power” does laughter really possess that can be beneficial to our overall wellbeing and quality of life? Making our faces flush and our bladders go weak is one source of its power, the release of feel-good hormones is another, but what else can laughter do for our bodies?

Healing Loneliness With Laughter | Giulia Rozzi | TEDxCapeMay

There are three categories to the benefits of laughter: physical, mental, and social, and because we excel the most when our bodies, minds, and souls are at their healthiest, maybe laughter really is the best medicine. Harvard Health Guide released a report last updated on April 2017 that indicated how laughter: “adds joy and zest to life, releases anxiety and tension, relieves stress, improves mood, strengthens resilience and relationships, releases inhibitions, expresses true feelings, enhances teamwork, defuses conflict, boosts immunity, relaxes your muscles, and protects your heart.”

Laughter’s role in preventing heart disease is especially paramount for Hispanic/Latino and African American communities, who have historically shown the highest rates for chronic disease. Of course, laughter isn’t the only way to ensure one's cardiac vigor is at is prime, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to do so as much as possible when your community reports having the most difficulty accessing fruits and vegetables in their neighborhoods or when your community statistically has the highest percentage of hypertension and diabetes. Unfortunately, your zip code and your race are some of the most reliable variables to measure life expectancy and health risks; people who are non-White and impoverished suffer the most in terms of wellness and fitness.

When you laugh, something happens: Dale Williams at TEDxWesterfordHighSchool

The actual physical, mental, and emotional need that our bodies have for laughter could be why two phenomena have emerged in pop culture: the rise of “Black Twitter” and the rise of Latina comedians and Latinx comedy on Remezcla, We Are Mitú, Buzzfeed, and independent channels on Youtube or Instagram. The “Golden Age of Television”- which I subjectively believe began with the psyche-screwy writing of The Sopranos in 1999 -has also brought with it the emergence of outrageously outlandish comedies that are diversely casted and uniquely multicultural, often focusing on the droll or amusing aspects of a certain ethnic or racial experience, such as Chewing Gum, Black-ish, Fresh Off The Boat, Jane the Virgin, Master of None, Bordertown, and Insecure.

Nevertheless, laughter cannot work alone! Though you may feel the burn in your abdomen after a hardcore session of hysterics, it doesn’t quite have the same effect as quitting smoking, eating nutritionally, or aerobic exercise might. For more tips on how to ensure the quality of your health and general balance of mind, body, and soul wellness in your life is at its pinnacle, check out The American Heart Association’s sub-page on Healthy Living on their website.

How Laughing At Yourself Can Change the World | Brad Jenkins | TEDxCapeMay

“[Humanity] has unquestionably one really effective weapon- laughter. Power, money, persuasion, supplication, persecution- these can lift at a colossal humbug -push it a little -weaken it a little, century by century, but only laughter can blow it to rags and atoms at a blast. Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand.” - Mark Twain

 
ALSO LISTED IN
Lifestyle
TAGS
the power of laughter
chanel ali
Patty Jackson
the american heart association
stroke survivor
cardiac health
nutrition
tips
laughter
sophie scott
between two ferns
mark twain
loews

What do you think about this story?

More in Health

Demonstrators participate in a march in order to commemorate the International Women's Day in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 08 March 2016, where they asked for the end of discrimination and the decriminalization of abortion. The text reads ' I can choose'. EPA/MARIO RUIZ
Chilean Congress approves law to decriminalize abortion
More oncologists, raising public awareness are key in Mexico's cancer fightCancer specialist Pedro Mario Escudero participates in a Mexico City forum on the disease on July 24, 2017, organized by EFE, Spain's international news agency, and the daily El Universal. EFE/Mario Guzman
Dealing with Cancer in Latin America
EFE/Javier Cebollada
A silent disease that increases in the South cone
Mexican Azzarisha Duran donates blood, during the World Blood Donor Day in Mexico City, Mexico on June 14, 2017. EFE/Sashenka Gutiérrez
Blood donation: an outstanding issue in Latin America