Dog stabbed, left to die in North Philly

The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking the public's help in finding information about a dog found stabbed in North Philadelphia earlier this week.

The dog (nicknamed "Woobie" by the PSPCA) is a female pit bull-type dog, estimated to be between 1 and 2-years-old. She was found near the Fern Rock Transportation Center at 7:45 a.m. on Monday suffering from multiple stab wounds and other injuries.

Woobie was picked up by the Animal Care and Control Team, then transferred to the PSCPA for care. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to the University of Pennsylvania's Ryan Veterinary Hospital where she is in stable condition and being prepped for surgery. Her care is being covered by the Richard Lichter Charity for Dogs.

The incident is under investigation and the PSCPA is asking anyone who may have information about Woobie or her owner, or anyone who may have witnessed her being dumped near the Fern Rock Transportation Center, to come forward.

“While we don’t know the whole story, we do know that Woobie was stabbed at some point and left to die,” Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the PSPCA, said in a press release. “We are seeking the public’s help to uncover what happened, who did this and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information about this case should call the PSPCA's Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.