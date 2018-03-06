Advertisement

Dog stabbed, left to die in North Philly

The female dog, nicknamed "Woobie," was found near the Fern Rock Transportation Center on Monday. (Courtesy Photo)

This female dog, nicknamed "Woobie," was found near the Fern Rock Transportation Center on Monday. (Courtesy Photo)

Dog stabbed, left to die in North Philly

The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking answers. 

The female dog, nicknamed "Woobie," was found near the Fern Rock Transportation Center on Monday. (Courtesy Photo)

By John N. McGuire
March 06, 2018

The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking the public's help in finding information about a dog found stabbed in North Philadelphia earlier this week. 

The dog (nicknamed "Woobie" by the PSPCA) is a female pit bull-type dog, estimated to be between 1 and 2-years-old. She was found near the Fern Rock Transportation Center at 7:45 a.m. on Monday suffering from multiple stab wounds and other injuries. 

Woobie was picked up by the Animal Care and Control Team, then transferred to the PSCPA for care. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to the University of Pennsylvania's Ryan Veterinary Hospital where she is in stable condition and being prepped for surgery. Her care is being covered by the Richard Lichter Charity for Dogs. 

The incident is under investigation and the PSCPA is asking anyone who may have information about Woobie or her owner, or anyone who may have witnessed her being dumped near the Fern Rock Transportation Center, to come forward. 

“While we don’t know the whole story, we do know that Woobie was stabbed at some point and left to die,” Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the PSPCA, said in a press release. “We are seeking the public’s help to uncover what happened, who did this and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information about this case should call the PSPCA's Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously. 

TAGS
PSPCA
by John McGuire
 03/06/2018 - 15:23
in
Banner Image: 
SEEKING ANSWERS
Banner Headline: 
SEEKING ANSWERS
Banner Image caption: 
SEEKING ANSWERS

What do you think about this story?

More in Health

Thinkstock Image
Drexel med students organize health fair for Latino community
Narcan is one of the commercial names of naloxone. Photo: Adapt Pharma
Independence Blue Cross eliminates naloxone and Narcan copay
Image from Thinkstock. 
This Year's Flu Season Is Killer
Image from Thinkstock. 
This State is Officially an Opioid Disaster Zone