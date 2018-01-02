Center City Restaurant Week: Our Top Picks

Shrimp swimming in garlic, mashed plantains replete with crispy chunks of cod, cheese from the pastures of Catalonia, roasted cauliflower, tasty tentacles, tacos with a Korean fusion tang, and a chocolate tres leches cake…

Who’s hungry?

If your internal answer was a resounding ME, ME, ME, OH GOD, ME!, you’re in luck. Center City District Restaurant Week is back and better than ever before, offering a wider breadth of cuisines to tickle your fancy (taste buds).

Since we’re a “HispanoLatino” centric publication, we have to turn our attention towards the platos of our culture, and this lineup of restaurants has loads to gush over.

José Garces is practically headlining the “$20 for three courses in the afternoon, $35 for three courses in the evening” scene from January 14th to January 26th, but other popular Phoodie haunts are making appearances as well. We couldn’t be more delighted or ready to chow down.

Now that I’m a seasoned food writer- pun intended -I can give some sorta expert advice on what to get at these locales, merely based on what jumps out at me on the menu!

It’s a gift, I know.

And if you doubt my virtuosity, try out my recommendations and decide for yourself:

Alma de Cuba

1623 Walnut Street

Dinner

Top Picks: Mojito shrimp ceviche, TIE between the short rib ropa vieja and the bacalao mofongo, arroz con leche.

Amada

217 Chestnut Street

Lunch

Top Picks: Croquetas de jamón, chorizo a la plancha, patatas bravas, tocinillo de cielo.

Dinner

Top Picks: Garrotxa cheese, gambas al ajillo, pulpo a la gallega, pernil asado, tocinillo de cielo.

Aqimero

10 South Broad Street

Dinner

Top Picks: Country ham and fresh herb croquetas, grilled spanish octopus, brazilian short ribs.

Chima Steakhouse

1901 John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

10 South 2nd Street

Dinner

Top Picks: Croquetas de pollo, pargo a la plancha, pudín diplomático.

El Vez

121 South 13th Street

Dinner

Top Picks: Tortilla soup, tacos al pastor, snapper a la veracruzana, churros.

1337 Chestnut Street

Garces Trading Company

1111 Locust Street

Dinner

Top Picks: Roasted cauliflower, moules, tuscan fusilli carbonara, seasonal verrine.

Jamonera

105 South 13th Street

Dinner

Top Picks: White bean puree, “aquacate”, albondigas, warm nocilla bread pudding.

Lolita

106 South 13th Street

Lunch

Top Picks: Chicken & acorn squash taquitos, seared filet tip tacos, tiramisú a la mexicana.

Dinner

Top Picks: Korean pork belly tostadas, roasted butternut enchiladas, tiramisu a la mexicana.

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

400 South 2nd Street

Dinner

Top Picks: Spinach with mozzarella empanadas, the 10 ounce churrasco (duh), and the tres leches cake.

Mixto Restaurant

1141 Pine Street

Dinner

Top Picks: Chicharrones de cerdo, TIE between the churrasco colombiano and the arroz con pollo, pastel de queso crema frito.

Tequilas Restaurant

1602 Locust Street

Lunch

Top Picks: Crema conde, chilaquiles, flan.

Dinner

Top Picks: Ceviche de camarón y pescado, mar y tierra, flan.

Tinto

116 South 20th Street

Dinner

Top Picks: La Peral (cheese), gazpacho, “chorifrito”, merluza en salsa verde, TIE between the pan con chocolate and the pastel vasco…

Volvér

300 South Broad Street

Dinner

Top Picks: “Milk & cereal”, lamb burger, orange & pistachio parfait.

Xochitl Restaurant & Tequila Bar

408 South 2nd Street

Dinner

Top Picks: Ceviche tostada, pollo con mole tamal, chocolate tres leches cake.