Center City Restaurant Week: Our Top Picks

by Mónica Marie Zorrilla
01/02/2018 - 15:46
in
Restaurant Week Highlights
For a gourmet start to the new year.
Shrimp swimming in garlic, mashed plantains replete with crispy chunks of cod, cheese from the pastures of Catalonia, roasted cauliflower, tasty tentacles, tacos with a Korean fusion tang, and a chocolate tres leches cake…
Who’s hungry?
If your internal answer was a resounding ME, ME, ME, OH GOD, ME!, you’re in luck. Center City District Restaurant Week is back and better than ever before, offering a wider breadth of cuisines to tickle your fancy (taste buds).
Since we’re a “HispanoLatino” centric publication, we have to turn our attention towards the platos of our culture, and this lineup of restaurants has loads to gush over.
José Garces is practically headlining the “$20 for three courses in the afternoon, $35 for three courses in the evening” scene from January 14th to January 26th, but other popular Phoodie haunts are making appearances as well. We couldn’t be more delighted or ready to chow down.
Now that I’m a seasoned food writer- pun intended -I can give some sorta expert advice on what to get at these locales, merely based on what jumps out at me on the menu!
It’s a gift, I know.
And if you doubt my virtuosity, try out my recommendations and decide for yourself:
1623 Walnut Street
Top Picks: Mojito shrimp ceviche, TIE between the short rib ropa vieja and the bacalao mofongo, arroz con leche.
217 Chestnut Street
Top Picks: Croquetas de jamón, chorizo a la plancha, patatas bravas, tocinillo de cielo.
Top Picks: Garrotxa cheese, gambas al ajillo, pulpo a la gallega, pernil asado, tocinillo de cielo.
10 South Broad Street
Top Picks: Country ham and fresh herb croquetas, grilled spanish octopus, brazilian short ribs.
1901 John F. Kennedy Boulevard
10 South 2nd Street
Top Picks: Croquetas de pollo, pargo a la plancha, pudín diplomático.
121 South 13th Street
Top Picks: Tortilla soup, tacos al pastor, snapper a la veracruzana, churros.
1337 Chestnut Street
1111 Locust Street
Top Picks: Roasted cauliflower, moules, tuscan fusilli carbonara, seasonal verrine.
105 South 13th Street
Top Picks: White bean puree, “aquacate”, albondigas, warm nocilla bread pudding.
106 South 13th Street
Top Picks: Chicken & acorn squash taquitos, seared filet tip tacos, tiramisú a la mexicana.
Top Picks: Korean pork belly tostadas, roasted butternut enchiladas, tiramisu a la mexicana.
400 South 2nd Street
Top Picks: Spinach with mozzarella empanadas, the 10 ounce churrasco (duh), and the tres leches cake.
1141 Pine Street
Top Picks: Chicharrones de cerdo, TIE between the churrasco colombiano and the arroz con pollo, pastel de queso crema frito.
1602 Locust Street
Top Picks: Crema conde, chilaquiles, flan.
Top Picks: Ceviche de camarón y pescado, mar y tierra, flan.
116 South 20th Street
Top Picks: La Peral (cheese), gazpacho, “chorifrito”, merluza en salsa verde, TIE between the pan con chocolate and the pastel vasco…
300 South Broad Street
Top Picks: “Milk & cereal”, lamb burger, orange & pistachio parfait.
408 South 2nd Street
Top Picks: Ceviche tostada, pollo con mole tamal, chocolate tres leches cake.
