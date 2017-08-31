Mexican actor Yazpik: "Narcos" is contributing to debate on anti-drug fight

Mexican actor Jose Maria Yazpik said Wednesday that the Netflix series "Narcos," which he joined in its third season, is contributing to the debate about what is being done well and what is being done poorly in the fight against drug trafficking.

"There are wounds that are still open. Now in Mexico, unfortunately, we're experiencing a war against drug trafficking that has left hundreds of thousands of dead and missing. To me, what seems worthwhile (about "Narcos") is that you can have a discussion, a reflection about what's being done well and badly," Yazpik said in an interview with EFE.

As part of that reflection, or examination, he has come to the conclusion that "the war against drug trafficking is a serious mistake," given that he feels that "it's not something which you can fight and defeat, it's something with which you need to negotiate."

"History tells us that you cannot fight against this, you have to modify the way in which things are being done and what remains is dialogue, not bullets, so what I hope is that this collective reflection continues and leads to a discussion about the issue," he said.

Yazpik is one of the rookies in the third season of "Narcos," which was launched in Bogota and which is approaching a new season in which it is reinventing itself after a portrayal of the death of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar ended the second season.

In taking on the role of Amado Carrillo, "one of the most powerful narcotraffickers in Mexico's history," the actor tried "not to make a caricature" of the drug lord but rather to "keep him credible and tone him down a bit."

When asked about the possibility that he might join the Netflix series' cast, Yazpik said he was happy to be in a broader market.

"It's a great opportunity. I was just talking with a Filipino reporter who learned about (me) via Netflix. He told (me) that there they had gotten to know a large number of actors because, (if it weren't for Netflix they'd only know about) Brad Pitt," the actor said.



